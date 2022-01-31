NFL Draft: Shrine Bowl Day One Recap - East Team

LAS VEGAS – The NFL Draft Bible is on location for the 97th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl, the longest running college football all-star game. Throughout the 97-year storied history of the East-West Shrine Bowl, the legendary game has produced more than 500 NFL Pro Bowl appearances.

The 2022 game will mark the first time that both the Shrine Bowl and Pro Bowl align during the same week to strengthen the relationship between the two events. Some of the many legendary names in past games include Tom Brady, Gale Sayers, John Elway, Lawrence Taylor, Pat Tillman, Brett Favre, Dick Butkus, Mike Ditka, Frank Gifford and Roger Staubach.

# | Player | School | Height | Weight | Hands | Arm | Wingspan

#83 WR Samori Toure, Nebraska, 6006, 191, 0938, 3228, 7668 A fluid and smooth mover, Toure is off to a great week in Las Vegas. It began with weigh-ins, where he posted excellent measureables and carried over to field work, where he made quick work of defenders in one-on-one drills. Toure demonstrated sound footwork and route-running, along with soft hands. After dominating the FCS level of competition during his time at Montana, Toure finished up his collegiate career strong in Lincoln, flashing a multi-faceted overall game. The Portland native is a dangerous weapon with the ball in his hands and has been used on ends arounds, bubbles, reverses and in the return game. Bottom line, get the ball in his hands and let this playmaker go to work. If Toure continues to impress and tests well, he stands a very good chance of hearing his name called come April. #22 CB Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech, 6000, 175, 0868, 3148, 7448 One of the pleasant surprises from the first day of practice was Waller, who stayed in opposing wideouts’ hip pocket all day. He batted one ball due to his step-by-step coverage and anticipation, knocking the ball from Charleston Rambo and stealing a pass away from D’Eriq King for the interception. Waller continued his strong play during one-on-ones, displaying impressive lockdown skills. While his man coverage was strong, NFL scouts will want to see him excel in zone coverage, one area that he has been inconsistent during his time with the Hokies. Overall, the Washington, D.C. native possesses an ideal frame, with plenty of room for growth, excellent length and athleticism, which makes him a potential solid Day Three prospect with upside due to his traits. #52 OL Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma, 6027, 318, 1000, 3300, 7928 After starting this past season at right tackle, Robinson made his return to the interior here in Las Vegas, which is where he started the previous two seasons for the Sooners. Coming in at just a shade under 6-foot-3 there will be some height concerns but what Robinson lacks in size, he compensates with strength, sound fundamentals and he plays with a serious chip on his shoulder, which tends to frustrate defenders over the course of the day. He was the main standout during one-on-ones in the trenches, showcasing his quick feet, toughness and understanding of angles. His ability to consistently win at the point of attack gave him the leverage advantage on this day. The Texas native would appear to be a firm mid-round selection with the upside to start at the next level.

