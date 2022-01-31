NFL Draft: Shrine Bowl Day One Recap - West Team

LAS VEGAS – The NFL Draft Bible is on location for the 97th Annual East-West Shrine Bowl, the longest running college football all-star game. Thousands of East-West Shrine Bowl all-stars have gone to the NFL in the past century, including 78 who went on to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

WEST TEAM

# | Player | School | Height | Weight | Hands | Arm | Wingspan

#5 RB Jashaun Corbin, Florida State, 5110, 205, 0938, 3200, 7618 At first glance, Corbin could possibly be the most pro-ready back in Vegas. He is one of the more well-rounded runners when it comes to size, experience and burst. Corbin definitely carries a bit more pep in his step than some of his counterparts and did a nice job exploding through the line of scrimmage. Another attribute that NFL scouts will appreciate is that he follows through on all of his fakes and carries them out until the end of each play. Corbin does a nice job catching the ball out of the backfield, as evidenced by his 25 receptions this past year, helping him eclipse 1,000 total yards on the season. He fits as a rotational back at the next level who can also contribute on special teams. #74 OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State, 6067, 299, 0938, 3248, 7900 One of the standouts in the trenches, Diesch has checked off a lot of boxes this week, including size, strength and raising to the level of competition. His one-on-one reps were outstanding, as he displayed an excellent combination of strength, size, balance and fundamentally sound mechanics. Despite his massive frame, Diesch shows very good bend and owns a wide base that is difficult for opposing defenders to get around. A graduate transfer from Texas A&M, his pedigree and resume stacks up with just about any offensive lineman in attendance at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Next stop for Diesch will be Indianapolis, as he tries to solidify his NFL Draft stock at the scouting combine. Currently, he projects as a mid-to-late round selection. #94 DT Matthew Butler, Tennessee, 6034, 299, 3318, 8228, 900 All he does is keep winning. Butler has shown up ready to ball out, as he has flashed explosiveness and power early on in both one-on-one reps, as well as in scrimmages. While Butler can surely generate push back and is able to bully offensive lineman with his bull rush, he did a nice job of switching up the repertoire with a variety of dip and rip moves. His hand combat and motor will certainly go a long way towards him making a club. With his ability to convert speed-to-power and generate a pass-rush from the interior, NFL teams will find the allure of Butler extremely appealing. Somewhat of a late bloomer, Butler could work himself into a potential late round selection by time we reach April.

