NFL Draft: 2022 East West Shrine Bowl Day Two Recap - East Team

LAS VEGAS—The second day of practice on the campus of UNLV featured some great plays made by the wide receivers and intense battles inside the trenches, making all the NFL scouts in attendance very happy.

While the quarterbacks are still trying to work out their timing with their targets, one signal caller decided to give route running a go himself. Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, who measured in a shade under 5-foot-9, opted to work in some reps at wide receiver and did adequate. His conversion might remind some folks of former Houston quarterback Greg Ward coming out in 2017, currently with the Philadelphia Eagles and a part of their Super Bowl championship team.

Below are three standouts from the East squad who either boosted their draft stock or helped to solidify it on day two of the East-West Shrine Bowl. From Pasadena, to Las Vegas and destination Mobile, no one has you covered with exclusive on location all-star game coverage like NFL Draft Bible! Be sure to check back periodically for updates and go ‘All Access’ to unlock over 500 scouting reports available now.

EAST TEAM

# | Position | Player | School | Height | Weight | Hands | Arm | Wingspan

#11 WR Charleston Rambo, Miami, 6005, 180, 0958, 3178, 7738 This limber wideout must have been an acrobat in his previous life, as Rambo is sprout with balance, agility and athleticism. More quick than fast, he has made the difficult catch look easy while running smooth routes and demonstrating the ability to separate. Rambo utilizes his arm length almost like a jab, in order to keep defensive backs at bay and does a wonderful job of giving just enough nudge that he doesn’t get flagged but enough to knock the defender off his track a bit. It’s that type of savvy, along with his dependable hands, plus production at Oklahoma (1,180 receiving yards) and Miami (career-high 1,172 receiving yards in 2021), which will make Rambo a valuable Day Three commodity in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. #93 DT Ben Stille, Nebraska, 6036, 296, 0948, 3218, 7928 A high-motor, quick get-off tackle, Stille has been a disruptive force with his wheeling and dealing pass-rush repertoire. His quickness has been a problem for opponents, as Stille has been able to maneuver around bigger offensive linemen with his speed. Yet, he demonstrates enough strength to tango in the trenches and can hold his own when physically challenged. An undefeated wrestler in high school (44-0), Stille really grapples well and makes excellent use of his hands. He lined up in multiple spots for the Cornhuskers both inside and out, so teams will need to determine where they like him best. He has the frame to bulk up or bulk down if needed. A model citizen off the field, he has been a consistent all-academic standout, was very active in the community and within the school during his time at Lincoln. He should find value on big boards as a rotational backup who can fill in at multiple spots. #79 OT Vederian Lowe, Illinois, 6043, 320, 1018, 3478, 8558 Oh, what’s that you say? You like your offensive linemen to be tough as nails and an enforcer on the field. Look no further, Lowe is the real deal. He has been winning consistently during one-on-ones versus the defensive line due to his stout anchor and aggressive hand combat. Lowe plays through the whistle and you can see it begin to wear on some of his opponents under the Vegas heat. His physical, nasty demeanor, along with well-coached technique, power, length and experience all bode extremely well for his draft stock. A father of two, Lowe adopted his younger brother after his mother passed away and has been praised for his maturity. He projects as a potential mid-round pick with starter potential at the next level.

