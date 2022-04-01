Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Sleeper Quarterback Shines At Pro Day

The Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky held their pro day today in what turned out to be inclimate weather in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers of Western Kentucky held their pro day today in what turned out to be inclimate weather in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Scouts from a plethora of teams flocked to see prospects of the Conference USA 2nd place team, with players like DeAngelo Malone, (EDGE) Jerreth Sterns (WR), and record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Zappe shrugged off the sub-30-degree temperatures and high winds, completing 55 of 56 scripted passes during his workout. Jim Nagy reported on Zappe’s throwing session saying “Included were 13 deep balls, which shows Zappe's got accuracy to all parts of the field.”

Zappe looks to be a day three selection at quarterback and projects to be a backup early in his career. There are some tools to work with, and perhaps Zappe will make the most of his opportunity when it arrives. That being said, a solid pro day in bad conditions will sure up his draft potential, which we will find out in less than a month. 

