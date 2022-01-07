NFL Draft: Small School Products at The NFLPA Bowl

A deeper look at the small-school prospects that will be at the NFLPA Bowl. Where could these prospects go in the 2022 NFL Draft? Click here to read more.

We are less than a month away from the NFLPA Bowl, and players are getting ready to showcase their skills for NFL teams. Every day we are getting announcements of players participating in this year’s festivities, from big and small schools alike. Today we are focusing on some small-school standouts, who you should come to know because they have a good chance of starring in the NFL someday soon and maybe on your favorite team. These players proved that location doesn’t have to hold a player back and that you can make a name for yourself no matter where you play.

Quarterback Zerrick Cooper, Jacksonville State

A very underrated dual-threat prospect. Cooper has been a major player at the FCS subdivision since transferring from Clemson and started the entire time he has been at Jacksonville State. Cooper has had numerous accolades every year, making his all-conference team and multiple All-America teams. He suffered a torn ACL in 2020, but bounced back with another highly productive season in 2021. The game will be a great opportunity for him to get NFL eyes on him, and if he performs like he usually does, his name might be heard a lot more as the draft approaches.

Wide Receiver Corey Sutton, Appalachian State

An explosive, big-bodied receiver that was named the Sun Belt Conference’s most dangerous deep threat. Sutton led the team in every receiving category in 2021 and finished his career as one of the school’s most productive wide receivers in every statistical category. Sutton was named to the All-Sun Belt team every year he played for Appalachian State, which is very impressive when you consider his team being more known as a running team. This is one of those players who should jump out to scouts when playing around players from other schools.

Wide Receiver Jequez Ezzard, Sam Houston State

To say that Ezzard is an explosive athlete would be a massive understatement and disservice to an incredible player. Ezzard was named first-team All-WAC at both wide receiver and return specialist. His accolades have been piling up his entire career at Sam Houston State and Howard. What he lacks in size, he makes up for with his athletic ability, which will help him get on an NFL field sooner. Expect him to be used in many ways with a pro team and during the draft process.

Defensive Lineman Daniel Hardy, Montana State

Here’s a player that took a huge jump during his final year in college. Hardy was always a solid pass rusher, but became a complete player in 2021. He recorded 16 sacks in 2021, which would have been second in all of Division I football. He also added 71 tackles and an outstanding 23.5 tackles for loss. Hardy will most likely need to bulk up a little to be an effective pass rusher at the next level, but has the tenacity it takes to make an impact for an NFL team.

Cornerback Samuel Womack, Toledo

A true lockdown corner, Womack has been one of the nation’s leading players in pass breakups the past two seasons. He lacks the gaudy interception numbers, but that should not deter NFL teams from looking at him because opponents try not to attack him, and when they do, they don’t get many completions. Womack was one of Toledo’s defensive leaders and helped them have to a conference championship appearance. He is still a very underrated prospect, so expect to hear his name a lot while he builds his resume' competing in the NFLPA Bowl and the other opportunities leading up to the draft.

