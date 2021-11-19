NFL Draft: Spencer Rattler - A Bang to a Whimper

Oklahoma Sooner Quarterback Spencer Rattler Season-Woes

With hopes of a Heisman-winning season, the year has been downhill for Oklahoma Sooner's quarterback Spencer Rattler.

What started with a bang, will appear to end in a whisper. The arrival of one-time heralded recruit Spencer Rattler came with boisterous expectations. A five-star recruit, reality TV star and dubbed the ‘next Oklahoma Heisman Trophy quarterback.’ The star that was supposed to light up the sky like a shooting comet, instead has traveled to a galaxy that appears to be far, far away.

Amidst the Heisman hopeful campaign, also came the arrival of lucrative NIL deals and first round draft pick projections. Just three months later, Rattler is riding the pine. One last jolt to try and catch lighting in a bottle resulted in a fizzle last week, as Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley turned to Rattler during the Baylor game to no avail. It very well may have been the last time that the Oklahoma boo bird fans have seen their latest target of venom in Crimson and Crème.

So what’s next for the 21-year old redshirt sophomore who has three years of eligibility remaining? It appears clear that Norman is not in the future. Based on Rattler’s reaction to remove the OU from his Instagram page, the latest comments by his father and the clear intent raised by his long-time trainer Mike Giovando, we are witnessing the final moments of this once hyped marriage.

“Of course he’s not going to be there after this year, I mean that’s a no-brainer.” Giovando was quoted. “Whether or not we declare for the draft or find another school remains to be seen. We just want to keep getting feedback from where he may fall in the draft. And his number one goal is to be a first-round pick one day, so he will do what’s best in the end so he can achieve that goal."

A first round selection would seem extremely unlikely at this point in time. In fact, should Rattler declare for the 2022 NFL Draft, he would likely be viewed as a mid-late round flier type that someone may roll the dice on. Aside from the questions surrounding his maturity, Rattler has plenty of questions about his skill-set. He tends to get happy feet in the pocket when things break down. In addition, his streaky play and turnovers is a major concern and what will happen next when things don’t go his way? Will the peanut gallery begin chiming out of the woodwork again?

The best decision Rattler could derive is to evaluate some of the quarterback openings after the season and take his talents to the transfer portal. There will be plenty of opportunities for him to find a suitable situation that will allow him to remake his image and flourish in an offense that can utilize his live arm.

Should he look to enter the SEC arena, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel (a former Oklahoma quarterback) and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach both run quarterback-friendly offenses and have shown in the past that they are not afraid to dial up the transfer portal. Whether Lane Kiffin remains at Ole Miss or finds greener pastures at Miami, Rattler would be wise to at least inquire about playing for one of the great offensive minds in college football.

If becoming a first-round pick is something that Rattler desires, he may want to consider some options out west, as Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards runs an NFL-style program and UCLA headman Chip Kelly is no stranger to high octane offenses, at both the pro and collegiate levels.

"For right now, [Spencer] is focused on working for this team, and we'll see what happens after Jan. 10," his father Mike Rattler said. "Hopefully he'll be playing in the national championship on Jan. 10, and then after that we'll evaluate where he is as far as if any teams are interested in him in the NFL. If we think, 'Hey, you know what, we may do another year or something at Oklahoma, wherever' - we're leaving our options open. But for the most part, right now, we don't even talk about it, because he's got a task at hand to deal with."

