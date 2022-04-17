NFL Draft: Spencer Rattler Makes his South Carolina Debut in Spring Game

In his first action as a Gamecock, Spencer Rattler showed why he is such an intriguing prospect, see more on his debut below.

Spencer Rattler was widely believed to be the top quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft coming into the 2021 season. After a disappointing season with the Sooners, Rattler opted to stay in college and enter the transfer portal. He found his home early in the process, deciding on the SEC East and South Carolina.

Fast forward to the Spring, and Rattler was in control of the starting position, building continuity with his teammates that would climax in the Spring Game. Although he only played in the first half, Rattler provided some positive moments and reminded everyone of his arm talent.

Rattler looked loose and athletic, rolling out on play-action and stretching the field with his arm and legs. One of Rattlers' biggest issues at Oklahoma was his decision-making and a lapse in throwing mechanics. Both looked much better, with Rattler posting an impressive 80% completion percentage on 8/10 of passing for 79 yards.

While it may have just been a spring game, Rattler looked the part and seemed comfortable in the new situation. It makes sense considering his sit-down interview with ESPN that debuted the day before the game. He stated, "It just feels good to be out of a toxic situation." While that may be Rattler stoking the fire, it reiterates his feelings about South Carolina. Rattler will be a must-watch in the fall, with his draft positioning hanging in the balance.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

Latest Podcast Episodes