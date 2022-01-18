Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Standout Running Back Returning To School

UCLA Running Back Zach Charbonnet Returns

After a strong first year for the Bruins, UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet will be holding down the backfield again next season. The former Michigan Wolverine seems to have found his groove in the PAC-12, where he finished the season with a conference-high seven games over 100 rushing yards. With the Bruins returning starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, they look to build off their 2021 season next fall.

The six-foot-one, 220 Pound running back is a handful for defenses. He runs with excellent pad level and bursts through holes with good acceleration. Once beyond the line of scrimmage, defenses struggle to tackle him due to his lower body leg drive and overall power. He has the quickness and vision required to hit cutback lanes and is reliable in pass protection.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON ZACH CHARBONNET

The Camarillo, California., native seems to be more comfortable back on his home turf after time away in Ann Arbor. In an excerpt from an interview with Joe Curley, “Charbonnet told The Star after practice earlier this month. “It’s like home. The team has been very accepting of me, and I appreciate that.”

The NFL has proved to be cyclical when analyzing schemes and personnel. With many current teams deploying a power run game, Charbonnet perfectly fits the lead-back mold. If he adds another strong year to his resume, look for Charbonnet to be among the top backs selected in 2023.

