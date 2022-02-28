NFL Draft: Star Quarterbacks Who Will Throw or Not At NFL Combine

In recent years, some of the best quarterbacks have declined to throw at the NFL Combine and let their film speak for itself. Still, many view the drills as a chance to show off their arm strength and touch. This year's draft class features signal-callers with both viewpoints. Matt Corral of Ole Miss has decided not to throw while Malik Willis of Liberty and Carson Strong of Nevada are slated to show off their arms this week in Indy.

Matt Corral had a tremendous season for the Rebels of Ole Miss that has propelled him into the first-round conversation of this year's draft. Corral flourished under the tutelage of head coach Lane Kiffin and showed high caliber velocity and placement of the football in the Rebel's heavy RPO scheme. "Corral usually throws with a wide, balanced base and has sufficient energy transfer from his hip which helps him put plenty of velocity on throws over the middle of the field into tight windows." (NFL Draft Bible on SI) An unfortunate ankle injury in the team's bowl game kept Corral from competing at the Senior Bowl and is a potential reason he is uncomfortable throwing in this week's drills. Look for Corral to get healthy and show out on his pro day. Matt Corral Full Scouting Report-Click Here

One of the most interesting prospects in this year's class is Malik Willis of Liberty. Willis is a rocked-up quarterback that is always a danger with the ball in his hands due to his rocket arm and running prowess. "As a passer, Willis has incredible arm talent. He shows the ability to throw off-platform and on the run, adjusting arm angle if needed." (NFL Draft Bible on SI) His arm impressed many evaluators in Mobile, Alabama., during Senior Bowl week, and he will look to build off that in Indianapolis. Malik Willis Full Scouting Report-Click Here

The quarterback drills at the combine are all about showing off mechanics and arm talent. Those happen to be the two areas that Nevada quarterback Carson Strong excels in, so it comes as no surprise he will be working out this week. "Strong impressed with his ball placement, displaying a great understanding of leverage making him more than capable of throwing to the back shoulder, reflected on endzone fades." (NFL Draft Bible on SI) With the positioning of the class still to be decided, Strong can help his draft stock with a positive Combine performance both on and off the field. Carson Strong Full Scouting Report-Click Here

