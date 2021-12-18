NFL Draft: Stud Offensive Tackle Enters The 2022 NFL Draft

The young Mississippi State offensive tackle, Charles Cross, declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Where is his draft stock and how high can he go in the NFL Draft? Click here to read more.

Mississippi State Offensive Tackle Charles Cross Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

One of this year's top offensive line prospects, Charles Cross of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, has decided to enter this year's draft. A strong point for the team, Cross drew recognition early on in his career and lived up to the hype as predicted this season.

A long and athletic tackle, the six-foot-five, 310-pound prospect from Laurel, Mississippi, has many tools needed to protect a team's prized possession in the NFL. A smooth mover, Cross gets into his kick slide quickly and under control as he seldom oversets. An excellent athlete, Cross handles speed well and shows an ability to detect and eliminate the threat of stunts and games.

Cross also does an exceptional job in the run game, easily reaching the second level and showing an ability to finish on smaller defenders. Big rushers may try and win with power in the NFL as Cross is known more for technique. However, Cross has shown the ability to improve his power and play strength and will look to continue to do so at the next level. Watch for Cross to produce good numbers in his pre-draft testing come this spring.

