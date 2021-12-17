NFL Draft: Stud RB Skipping Bowl Game and Enters 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan State Spartans star running back Kenneth Walker III will forgo the team's bowl game and enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Read more here to find out where he could go in the NFL Draft.

Michigan State Running Back Kenneth Walker III Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan State Spartans star running back Kenneth Walker III will forgo the team's bowl game and enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Read more here to find out where he could go in the NFL Draft.

Michigan State will be losing their most dynamic weapon in recent memory as running-back Kenneth Walker III has decided to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker III leaves East Lansing, Michigan, with a tremendous career behind him and national recognition after a statement game against rival Michigan.

The five-foot-ten, 210-pound star from Arlington, Tennessee, put up gaudy numbers this past season including 1,636 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. The Spartans had a great year under head coach Mel Tucker, and a ten-win season and trip to a New Year's Six Bowl is evidence of that. While a strong defense is largely why the scoring needed to win games rested mainly on the powerful shoulders of Walker III.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON KENNETH WALKER III

One of college football's most twitchy athletes, Walker III, is a nightmare in the open field. Seldom brought down by the first defender, he possesses elite lower-body explosion. On tape, Walker III displays a litany of long runs due largely to his rare combo of elite quickness and speed. Walker III has exceptional lateral agility, and when he is set out of his cuts, the ability to accelerate and finish is second to none. Not only is his athleticism a strength, Walker III always falls forward on contact and can be inside zone or power back as well.

While Walker III is elite on the ground, his work in the passing game as a receiver and blocker was limited. Understandable due to his production on handoffs, but evaluators will look for more versatility as we inch closer to the draft. Luckily a pro-day and probable combine invite can help erase any guessing. Walker III will be a great watch during our path to the draft in April.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view