NFL Draft: Superstar RB Going Under the Radar

Arizona State Running Back Rachaad White A Secret 2022 NFL Draft Star

The running back draft class for 2022 has generally been regarded as shallow and weak. Isaiah Spiller, Breece Hall, and Kenneth Walker III are considered the top three, with all other prospects falling far behind. While those players are all impressive, Rachaad White, the redshirt Senior from Arizona State, should be added to that elite tier. His road to the NFL draft has been unusual, but White's stellar game film, stout metrics, and strong intangibles could see him selected early.

NFL teams love high-profile prospects that produce at elite high schools, sign with and perform at heralded college programs, and declare for the draft as underclassmen. White is a different type of animal. He checks none of those boxes. White attended Center High School in Kansas City, Missouri, and was a two-sport athlete in basketball and football. He also participated in track and field, including multiple relays and the triple jump. White was not seriously recruited by any Division One football programs, despite his athleticism. He committed to the Division Two school Nebraska-Kearney upon his graduation in 2017. After a redshirt year, White decided to transfer to Mt. San Antonio college (Mt. SAC), a renowned JUCO program. He totaled 269 carries for 1,656 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns in two years, taking full advantage of his new opportunity. White also brought in 25 receptions for 216 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Given his performance, he was ranked as the 3rd running back in the 2020 JUCO class, per 247Sports. White received offers from UCLA, Tennessee, New Mexico, and his eventual choice, Arizona State. It was an uphill battle, but White finally had earned his shot in the upper ranks of college football.

Arizona State has a substantial program, so White entered a competitive environment when he signed on in 2020. Eno Benjamin, the starting running back in 2019, had declared for the NFL draft and was selected by the Arizona Cardinals. True freshmen DeaMonte Trayanum and Daniyel Ngata were recruited to fill the void, along with White. Trayanum and Ngata were both four-star recruits per the 247Sports Composite. Most everyone expected the true freshmen to lead the backfield given their high school pedigree, with White filling in occasionally. Shockingly, White came out as the lead back for the team during the COVID-shortened, four-game season. In that limited time, he totaled 571 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns. This season White confirmed that 2020 was no fluke, rushing for 1,006 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns while making 43 receptions for 456 yards and one receiving touchdown. The ability to contribute to both the ground and receiving game will enamor White to many NFL teams. While his lack of high school recruiting and unorthodox college path may lower his draft capital, White's raw talent is undeniable.

Recruiting, production statistics, and college programs all factor into prospect evaluation, but they aren't the only considerations. The player's game film and physical metrics often play a larger role in determining landing spot and draft capital. White checks almost all of the boxes in regards to physical metrics. He stands at six-foot-two, 210 pounds per the official athletics site of Arizona State University. Historically, running backs should be heavier than 200 pounds if they want to stick in the NFL for multiple years. White's fast enough on film to meet the NFL threshold for speed but won't dominate the 40-yard dash. A 4.45 to a 4.55-second range is reasonable to expect and would be sufficient for most organizations.

Josh Jacobs and Kareem Hunt both ran in the 4.6-second range for their 40-yard dash times and went on to have good draft capital and respectable careers. More importantly, White's film helps to confirm what his statistics and physical metrics suggest. He's a three-down back with the potential to be an offensive weapon on every snap. White has short, snappy strides that allow him to change direction on a dime. His change of direction is immediate, leaving defenders tackling air more often than not. White's burst is as evident in tight spaces as in the open field. He shows incredible patience while approaching the line, allowing blockers to generate space before he shoots through the gap. If forced to make contact, the tall back consistently lowers his shoulder and gets additional yardage, falling forward on every tackle. White will even enter the NFL ranks knowing how to contribute in the receiving game. His blocking ability may be the only limiting factor, but that's the case for all running backs transitioning from college to the NFL. Regardless, White looks to easily be the best running back in this draft outside of Spiller, Hall, and Walker III.

White could be drafted from the late second to the fifth round, considering all factors. He accepted his invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl this year, which should only help to improve his chances. Showing out against the best seniors in college while giving NFL coaches a firsthand view of his work ethic can only boost his draft stock. If he succeeds in securing day-two draft capital, there's a great chance that White could have a consistent role on Dynasty rosters for years to come. Given his nature as a dual-threat out of the backfield, White will have significant appeal in point-per-reception formats. Draft capital and landing spot will likely dictate where he's taken in Dynasty rookie drafts, though current projections have him going in the late-second to middle-third rounds for standard twelve-team SuperFlex leagues. If he does fall that far in drafts, White will be the ultimate value. Don't miss out.

