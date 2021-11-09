NFL Draft: Syracuse CB Garrett Williams will be Top 5 in NFL

Garrett Williams will be a Top Five Cornerback in the NFL.

Not only could Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams be a high NFL Draft pick, he could also be a top five cornerback in the NFL.

The NFL is a passing league, and there are a plethora of talented receivers on each team. This has created a situation where very few teams can stop offenses, and most games are shootouts. To combat these high-powered passing attacks, more and more cornerbacks are going off the board early. Finding a Jalen Ramsey, Tre'Davious White, or Jaire Alexander is extremely hard and having one of those guys can be so valuable for a defense. The 2022 cornerback class is really solid, and there is much upside in the group. One cornerback, in particular, Garrett Williams from Syracuse, is a very similar prospect to White and Alexander and has the upside to end up as a top-five cornerback in the NFL and could be drafted high in the NFL Draft.

When it comes to defensive backs, Syracuse has done a fantastic job of bringing in high-level players. Williams was no exception. Coming out of Harrisburg, North Carolina, Williams was under-recruited, but Syracuse knew they found a gem. After redshirting as a freshman, the Orange found a way to insert him into a starting lineup that featured the likes of Andre Cisco, Trill Williams and Ifeatu Melifonwu. Those three were considered some of the best defensive backs in college football and were looked at as the defensive leaders. If Syracuse was going to have success defensively, it was going to be because of them.

The redshirt freshman, Williams, had the best season out of the four of them. He was one of the most dominant defenders in the country and shut down some of the top receivers in the ACC. On film, he displayed arguably the best football IQ of any freshman in the country. Williams was never in the wrong spot or out of control of the field. When receivers tried to beat him with double moves, Williams always stayed sound in coverage.

Even though Williams isn't the biggest defender, he used his length to make plays on the football on his freshman film. Not only that, his technique as a run defender was fantastic. He rarely missed tackles and was able to make plays behind and near the line of scrimmage.

With Cisco, Williams and Melifonwu off to the NFL, the pressure was on Garrett to be the alpha of the group this season. He has looked utterly unfazed by the new role and has been even better on film. Williams has notable change of direction and movement skills. He can decelerate with ease and has a really impressive burst. As a whole, Williams is just so disciplined in how he approaches the position; he will transition to the next level better than most cornerbacks.

Teams will sometimes overlook cornerbacks who aren't overly tall, but Williams' skill set is elite, making him a first-round candidate. Williams is just as good if not better than both Alexander and White as prospects, and he checks every box off the field. What is also appealing about Williams is that he is scheme versatile. If Williams chooses to declare after this season, expect him to be one of the blue-chip talents in the draft. His upside is that of a perennial pro bowler, and it isn't out of the question that he ends up as a top-five cornerback in the NFL.

