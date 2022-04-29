NFL Draft: Tampa Bay and Jacksonville trade, Jaguars select Devin Llyod at 27th Overall.

The widely regarded Linebacker #1 in the draft, Llyod comes off the board a little late but is a first-rounder nonetheless.

Lloyd has some of the most impressive tape in the class, with supreme length and db-like range in the middle of the field. While the Jaguars may not have the best roster, Lloyd will provide instant help in the linebacking corps.

Who would have thought Quay Walker of Georgia would be the first standup linebacker to be drafted with guys like Llyod and Dean on the board. Regardless, Llyod will have a chip on his shoulder and want to show why he should have been the first one selected at his position.

The NFL Combine may have hurt his stock, but the Jaguars certainly appreciated his tape and have made that known by trading back into round one and selecting Llyod with the 27th pick.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT