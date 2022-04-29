Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Selects DL Logan Hall at 33rd Overall

Logan hall is one of the best interior defensive linemen in this class and now has a new home in South Florida.

Hall was a dominant force for the Cougars in 2021 and looks to produce similar stats under Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Defense. Today's NFL is all about the ability to be multiple on defense, scheming towards the offensive tendencies teams deploy. Hall fits perfectly here with an ability to play as an edge in an odd front or as a tweener in an even front. 

logan hall football

Watch for Hall to be an impact early, with uncertainty regarding the Suh contract situation. Hall adds to the youth on the defensive line thanks to the drafting of Joe Tryon last year. The Bucs are certainly still in win-now mode, with Tom Brady coming back and a roster stacked with talent. 

It will be interesting to see how one of the most experienced minds in the NFL (Todd Bowles) will use Hall's skills. Length, strength, and lateral agility are all coveted and will play well with the veteran playmakers around him. 

Houston Cougars
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
