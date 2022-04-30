NFL Draft: Tennessee Titans Select Malik Willis at 86th Overall.

There was a time when Willis was rumored as high as number two overall, while that may have been way off, the Titans could not wait any longer. More Below.

Few prospects have garnered as much attention as Willis during the pre-draft process. A mix of arm talent and athleticism, Willis has tremendous traits and all the tools in the world. That being said, his processing, footwork, and poise all need work.

The Titans may have let the world know about their look into the future of quarterback tonight with Willis. With Ryan Tannehill having had a solid career with the Titans to this point, the pick may come as a bit surprising. However, the last game he played was a three-interception loss in the playoffs that left a bad taste in the mouth of many.

Willis will need to hone in on his fundamentals and make sure he tightens up his mechanics, but with Tannehill in front of him, it is a great scenario for Willis.