NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Texans and Eagles trade, Jordan Davis selected 13th overall by Philadelphia Eages.

Yet another trade, this time the Eagles jump the Ravens and get Jordan Davis to plug the middle, more below.

Jordan Davis is one of the rarest humans known to man, with obscene athleticism for his size.

2022 NFL Draft Prospect: DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

Now Davis can be both an immediate impact on the 2021 playoff squad that was the Eagles while being the heir apparent to Fletcher Cox. 

