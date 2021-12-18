Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
NFL Draft: Texas Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

Author:

Casey Thompson Has Entered The NCAA Transfer Portal

After a surprise pre-season issuing of Hudson Card as the Longhorns quarterback, Casey Thompson quickly became the starting signal-caller for Texas. Thompson has decided to enter the transfer portal after an up and down season and the recent news that former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will transfer to Texas.

The six-foot-one, 192-pounds, Junior from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, threw for 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his 2021 campaign. Thompson garnered plenty of hype in the spring, and leading into the fall, was expected to take over after Sam Ehlinger left for the NFL. So the delay in his starting role was a surprise, but a welcomed one by Longhorn Fans.

Thompson has a strong arm and superb athleticism. Problems with accuracy and overall decision-making plagued the Longhorns at quarterback this year, including Thompson. Still young in his development, If Thompson can learn under the proper guidance, look for him to have a big 2022 season once deciding on his next university.  

