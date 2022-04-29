Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: The Eagles and Titans trade, Titans select Treylon Burks with the 18th overall pick.

A huge trade has sent star receiver AJ Brown from the Titans to the Eagles, with the Titans selecting Treylon Burks.

A monumental trade has sent one of the league's best wideouts in AJ Brown to the Eagles. The Titans turned around and selected the player most similar to him in the class, Treylon Burks. 

Treylon Burks

The Eagles now have sufficient talent around Jalen Hurts, with Brown, Smith, and Goedert as reliable pass-catchers. 

More to come.

In This Article (3)

