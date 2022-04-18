NFL Draft: Jaguars Plan for First Overall Pick

With several options with the first overall pick, what could the Jacksonville Jaguars do with the selection? Here's what we've heard.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars and what they could do with the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In story by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, he gives his latest updates on what could happen.

An AFC college scouting director said, "Everyone knows that he [general manager Trent Baalke] wants to trade it [first-overall pick]." The question is, then, what can the Jaguars expect to receive for compensation?

There is plenty of talent in the 2022 NFL Draft class, specifically in the trenches. Offensive tackles and pass rushers should dominate the top portion of picks. Sure, those positions are critical to the success of teams, but quarterbacks have ruled recent draft classes and would garner a more lucrative deal for the first overall pick, but that's not the case this year. If there was a quarterback deemed worthy of being selected first overall, there would be numerous teams trying to move up to select that prospect. It's more likely that you could see a team already in the top 10 move up if they fall in love with one of the top pass rushers or offensive tackles. But that leaves little leverage for the Jaguars to negotiate a blockbuster deal for draft assets because the most important position in football doesn't have a clear-cut top prospect, and there is plenty of talent awaiting teams in the top 10.

Another executive said it's between Aidan Hutchinson and Travon Walker, stating: "No one’s missing on Hutch. With Walker, is he an outside linebacker? Is he a five-technique? His ceiling’s high." Instead of making a trade that could be less than what they're expecting due to the depth of talent and no top quarterback prospect, they could make the safe pick and take Hutchinson, which many believe the Jaguars should do. He's Day-1 ready and is destined for a long, bright future in the NFL.

If they do, in fact, decide to select Walker, the same executive said, "It’s the home run vs. the double" when it comes to him. You're either getting a perennial Pro Bowler if he hits his ceiling or a prospect that turns into just an average pass rusher. "It’s hit or miss,” he stated. But that hit could be exactly what their franchise needs to become consistent playoff contenders.

We can't rule out the Jaguars selecting an offensive lineman. They have brought in four (Ikem Ekwonu, Evan Neal, Tyler Smith, and Rasheed Walker) for top-30 visits, showing they have plenty of interest in the top linemen. Despite franchise tagging Cam Robinson and signing Brandon Scherff this offseason, they have done a significant amount of work at the position. While Ekwonu and Neal are top-10 prospects, Smith and Walker are likely Day-2 selections, meaning they could pass on an offensive tackle with the first overall pick and address that need later in the draft.

When the clock starts on the NFL Draft, and we wait for the Jaguars to make their selection, be prepared to wait the entire 10 minutes to try and generate a trade or decide between the safe pick (Hutchinson) or the home-run pick (Walker). The best bet would be to take Hutchinson and walk away feeling good about the selection, but don't be surprised to see a different team making the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

