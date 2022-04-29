Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: The Ravens trading "Hollywood Brown to Cardinals for 23rd overall pick."

The Cardinals choose a proven commodity in Brown, giving up their 23rd overall pick to the Ravens, more below.

The Cardinals have traded away the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for the Raven's best pass catcher in "Hollywood Brown."

Certainly a perplexing trade from both aspects, and it will be interesting to see who the Ravens take at 23. 

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (2)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

5ea0a0daeb054.image
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Trevor Penning, Offensive Tackle, Northern Iowa Panthers

By The NFL Draft Bible2 minutes ago
Treylon Burks
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas Razorbacks

By The NFL Draft Bible10 minutes ago
Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens Draft Kyle Hamilton at 15th Overall.

By Robert Gregson13 minutes ago
USATSI_15050874
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zion Johnson, Offensive Guard, Boston College Eagles

By The NFL Draft Bible15 minutes ago
USATSI_15336763
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jahan Dotson, Wide Receiver, Penn State Nittany Lions

By The NFL Draft Bible16 minutes ago
USATSI_18170378
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: New Orleans Saints select Chris Olave 11th Overall

By Bobby Greco17 minutes ago
USATSI_18170288
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Carolina Panthers select Ikem Ekwonu 6th Overall

By Bobby Greco18 minutes ago
georgia jordan davis
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Texans and Eagles trade, Jordan Davis selected 13th overall by Philadelphia Eages.

By Robert Gregson21 minutes ago