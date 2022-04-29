NFL Draft: The Ravens trading "Hollywood Brown to Cardinals for 23rd overall pick."

The Cardinals choose a proven commodity in Brown, giving up their 23rd overall pick to the Ravens, more below.

The Cardinals have traded away the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in exchange for the Raven's best pass catcher in "Hollywood Brown."

Certainly a perplexing trade from both aspects, and it will be interesting to see who the Ravens take at 23.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT