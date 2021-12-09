NFL Draft: The Top Player for the 2023 NFL Draft

Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft, do we have a clear top player? Will Anderson has made his case to be the top player in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While the focus may be on the upcoming class of pass rushers, it is never too early to see what is on the horizon, especially when it is someone with the skill of Alabama Edge Will Anderson. The 6'4" 243-Pound sophomore from Hampton, Georgia, has taken the SEC and nation by storm. Anderson had a strong end to his freshman season, where he recorded seven sacks over his last six games. This year Anderson picked up where he left off in a dominant opening game against Miami that has carried over into his upcoming CFB Playoff appearance with the Crimson Tide. As it stands, Anderson has 91 tackles and 15.5 sacks on the season.

The skills that Anderson possesses only back up these stats when watching his tape. In a conference full of some of the nation's best offensive tackles, seldom do we see such production out a player, especially in his sophomore year. An athletic marvel, Anderson is one of the fastest edge players in recent memory. With only more time to develop his body and his skills, it is scary to think what his production could be for the Tide next season.

Anderson also has a skillset viable in the run game. He works off blocks with strong hands, has the lateral agility to play reads and outside zones, and shows the motor/effort to track down players. With a whole offseason to develop his frame under the guidance of Alabama's strength and conditioning staff, it will be interesting to see if he brings more power to his array of skills next year. Regardless, between motor, athleticism, and production, Anderson is already atop 2023 NFL draft boards and figures to be promising should he declare.

