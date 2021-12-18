Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
NFL Draft: Three Big Name Quarterbacks on the Move

Adrian Martinez, Dillon Gabriel, and Max Johnson have all found new homes. How can they impact their 2023 NFL Draft stock? Click here to read more.
Adrian Martinez, Dillon Gabriel, and Max Johnson Have Transferred to New Schools

Now that the season has ended and bowl games are upon us, draft declarations and transfers are flying in. That is nothing new as three promising quarterbacks have decided on where they will continue their career next.

After a long tenure at Nebraska, former quarterback Adrian Martinez has decided to transfer to Kansas State. A Mobile passer, the six-foot-two, 220-pound Martinez should fit in well in Manhattan, Kansas. A scheme based on mobility and timing should favor him as he looks to sure up his resume come the 2023 NFL Draft.

After a successful career at UCF, quarterback Dillon Gabriel has decided to transfer to UCLA. A pairing with coach Chip Kelly seems fitting, considering Gabriel's up-tempo play style and pocket mobility. Hopefully, the six-foot, 186-pound signal-caller can stay upright this year and display his full potential in a power five setting.

Former LSU quarterback Max Johnson has decided to take his talents to College Station, Texas, and join the Texas A&M Aggies. A&M was seemingly a quarterback away this season and was the only team capable of beating juggernaut Alabama to this point in the year. With an early number-one ranked recruiting class, Jimbo Fisher as head coach, and an abundance of talent, the fit seems perfect for a pro-style offense and quarterback. Johnson and Fisher will look to mesh early as we clamor to see if they can get over the SEC West hump in 2022.

