NFL Draft: Three Prospects on the Rise

A Texas linebacker looking to become one of the top linebackers in the class. The Michigan State running back making a name for himself. Coastal Carolina with another solid prospect. Check out all the three players that are rising up NFL Draft boards.

What is college football without some drama? It seems like every year, football fans are left talking about the College Football Playoff and about who got in. This year looks like it’ll be no exception, now that one of the titans of college football has been upset. This week, the Alabama loss sets us up to have an endless debate about the validity of their place in the CFB Playoff.

Their loss could also open the door to a new challenger sneaking into the Playoff. If ever there was a year for someone from the Group of Five to sneak into the Playoff, it looks like this is the best chance. Cincinnati has a playoff-worthy resume. If they continue to do their job and remain undefeated, it’s going to be hard to keep them out.

Much like Alabama’s loss opens the door for Cincinnati, some struggling prospects have opened the door for debate and controversy in the NFL Draft world, too. Coming into the season, it looked like there was a clear-cut top 2 at the head of the quarterback class for the 2022 NFL Draft. After some struggles from Sam Howell and a Week 6 benching of Spencer Rattler, the door is *wide* open.

There was a lot of movement this week, so let’s take a look at some prospects who are rising and falling on 2022 NFL Draft boards. Could one of Matt Corral, Malik Willis, or Carson Strong overtake Rattler and Howell for class supremacy? Does the struggle at the top of the class open the door for other positions to rise?

Isaiah Likely - TE, Coastal Carolina

There isn’t a Kyle Pitts-type prospect in this year’s tight end class. Pitts was a one-of-a-kind prospect and finally saw a breakout for the Falcons this week. Some look at the 2022 NFL Draft class for the position and look at it as a down year. That lack of top-end talent, especially compared to last season, is apparent. However, if anyone will take the crown of TE1 this season, Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely has been putting up a strong resume.

The feather in Likely’s cap came this week as CCU put up video game-type numbers against Arkansas State. When all was said and done, Likely tallied eight receptions, 232 yards, and four touchdowns on his way to planting his flag firmly atop the 2022 NFL Draft TE class mountain.

Stats are one thing, but you have to have traits to accompany them. Likely isn’t just a stat-sheet stuffer against lesser competition. At 6’4”, 240 pounds, and with the legitimate speed at the position, Likely is the proverbial “Height-weight-speed” prospect scouts love. Athletic testing is going to be big for Likely come NFL Draft time. If Likely tests well, it’s likely he could hear his name called in the first round.

If Likely tests poorly, on the other hand, he could be waiting until the second day to hear his name. With the lack of top-end talent in this year’s class, it’s entirely possible that he waits and still comes in as the first tight end off the board. What’s undeniable at this point is that Likely is as strong a candidate for that mantle as any.

Kenneth Walker - RB, Michigan State

If you’re not familiar with the name Kenneth Walker III, it’s high time you introduced yourself to him. The former Wake Forest product has burst onto the scene in a big way in his first season with Michigan State. Walker has been the featured back for the Spartans, and he’s made the most of his opportunity. He’s gone from relative obscurity to a legitimate contender for the first running back off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Walker has had three games this season with over 150 yards rushing and has averaged over five yards per carry in every game but one this season. Walker put everything on display this week against Rutgers, running all over their defense to the tune of 233 yards and one touchdown. Walker has been putting on tape some impressive performances and shows almost everything you want to see from a high-end running back at the next level.

Walker has shown that he has the vision to find the hole and has the explosion to get through the hole once he identifies it. He’s shown enough elusiveness in the open field and has routinely displayed excellent contact balance through the hole and in the open field. It takes more than an arm tackle to bring Walker down. Walker can also run away from defenders in the open field, showing he has that second gear you need from a back.

Where Walker is going to be scrutinized is in the passing game. The Spartans have not asked Walker to contribute to their passing offense, as Walker only has four receptions all season for just 30 yards. That may be the factor that prevents him from being the first running back off the board. Prospects like Oregon’s CJ Verdell, Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller, and even Cyclones running back Breece Hall offer more in this phase of the game.

DeMarvion Overshown - LB,Texas

The offense gets all the love - they make the big bucks - quarterbacks get all the media attention. But don’t be fooled: There is a ton of great defensive talent in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Along with names we knew would be at the head of the class -- like Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal --- we’ve seen the emergence of many talented players. David Ojabo for Michigan has been opening eyes the past few weeks, and DeMarvion Overshown showed out on Saturday to put his name in the ring for the top of the linebacker class.

Overshown has put a lot of good tape out so far in 2021, but he saved his best for arguably Texas’ biggest game. Saturday was the Red River Showdown against arch-rivals Oklahoma, and the game -- and Overshown -- did not disappoint! Each offense went up and down the field, but the defense did make some plays, and Overshown was at the forefront of most of them for the Longhorns.

Overshown recorded eight tackles, including five solos, two tackles for loss, one sack, and a fumble recovery when all was said and done. He even managed to get into the stat sheet on special teams, getting a punt return in for 17 yards! While you won’t see Overshown lining up as a punt returner on Sundays, you will see him causing havoc for opposing quarterbacks. Overshown has always had the ability in the passing game to provide you with a good pass rush and some decent coverage skills to boot.

Where Overshown has shown improvement this season is in the run game. If he can continue that improvement and show that he can be trusted in both phases of the defense -- and maybe special teams, too -- his stock will only continue to increase. He may not be the first linebacker off the board come draft time, but if he continues on his trajectory, he’ll certainly have a case.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view