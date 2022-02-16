Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Grayson McCall, Josh Whyle, Woodi Washington

NFL Draft: Three Prospects Poised to Rise in 2022

The 2022 NFL Draft is still a few months away, but it is never too early to take a look at next year. Here are five prospects who have put together excellent film and could be in contention for the first round come April of 2023.

Three Prospects Poised to Rise in 2022

The 2022 NFL Draft is still a few months away, but it is never too early to take a look at next year. Here are five prospects who have put together excellent film and could be in contention for the first round come April of 2023.

Future NFL Draft Prospects

Next year's draft prospects that are poised to rise.

After two very strong years of tape from Whyle, there were rumblings that he would declare early.

TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

After two very strong years of tape from Whyle, there were rumblings that he would declare early.

Read More

1 / 3

TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati: 

After two very strong years of tape from Whyle, there were rumblings that he would declare early. Instead, he decided to come back to school and that decision should pay dividends. He is an incredible athlete for the position who has the quickness and change of direction of a wide receiver. Whyle gets the job done as a blocker, but will be coveted for how good he is as a receiver. With Alec Pierce and Jerome Ford off to the NFL, Whyle should emerge as the top weapon on the Bearcats offense. Expect Whyle to have big numbers and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him land in the first round.

CB Woodi Washington, Oklahoma: 

Oklahoma has had a solid defense over the past few years, but should reach new heights with head coach Brent Venables now at the helm. One player who should thrive under the new head coach is Washington. Washington was elite in man coverage when he was healthy down the stretch this past season. He doesn’t give up separation in coverage and is a playmaker when the ball is in the air. His playstyle is very similar to Packers’ All-Pro Jaire Alexander, which teams will love.

QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina: 

The Chanticleers have taken college football by storm the past two seasons and a huge reason why has been the play of McCall. He has NFL size and is a fantastic athlete. He is the perfect blend of a passer and runner for today’s game. McCall’s difference-making quality is his accuracy. He has excellent ball placement and can thread the needle. McCall should be one of the first quarterbacks drafted next season and could even be one of the first players off the board.

Draft Prospects To Watch

NFL Draft prospects to watch next season in college football.

TE Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Josh Whyle

Whyle should emerge as the top weapon on the Bearcats offense.

CB Woodi Washington, Oklahoma

Woodi Washington

His playstyle is very similar to Packers’ All-Pro Jaire Alexander.

QB Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Grayson McCall

McCall should be one of the first quarterbacks drafted next season.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Latest Podcast Episodes

Grayson McCall
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Three Prospects Poised to Rise in 2022

just now
951976794
Mocks

NFL Draft: Denver Broncos 2022 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

just now
DE De'Shaan Dixon, Norfolk State
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 1 Practice Recap - Team Gaither

9 hours ago
Quarterback Aqeel Glass, Alabama A&M
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: HBCU Legacy Bowl Day 1 Practice Recap - Team Robinson

10 hours ago
7ce0b50c-6cd2-4393-badc-87105320878a
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl Measurements

15 hours ago
USATSI_15371722
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jermaine Johnson II, Defensive End, Florida State Seminoles

18 hours ago
Member Exclusive
ce66c0bf-cc71-4018-b469-a6fa906ae48f-FSU-UL-59
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jashaun Corbin, Running Back, Florida State Seminoles

19 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Aidan Hutchinson
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive Line, Michigan Wolverines

19 hours ago
Member Exclusive
ELF-2022-League-schedule
Alternative Football

Cologne Centurions and Istanbul Rams open 2022 season in European League of Football - Frankfurt Galaxy vs. Rhein Fire first live game on ProSieben MAXX

19 hours ago