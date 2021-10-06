NFL Draft: Three Prospects Rising In The Rankings After Week Five

Is there a quarterback that is rising up the rankings and could hear his name called earlier than expected?

Don’t look now, but it’s already October! It feels like the college football season started just yesterday, and here we are, looking towards Week 6! It feels like we say it every week, but: There was some great football played this week!

With the NFL season reaching the effective end of its first quarter, some teams are already showing some fatal flaws. Flaws that have fans already looking towards the 2022 NFL Draft in hopes of some relief. With that firmly in mind, let’s take a look at a few prospects who put in performances worthy of garnering some NFL Draft attention from teams and fans alike.

Marcus Jones, ATH, Houston

The Houston Cougars may not be a trendy name to the casual college football fan. They’re not the most prominent “Group of 5” program on the scene right now -- Looking at you, Cincinnati -- and the AAC isn’t a major conference. But that doesn’t mean that the football is any lower quality. And it certainly doesn’t mean that you can’t find quality prospects here.

Why the “athlete” label? Houston athlete Marcus Jones is a perfect example of that. Jones has shown all season that he can contribute all over the field in all three game phases. Jones is an electric return man, as he showed this week on a house call on a punt return against Tulsa that was called back on a holding penalty.

He’s also shown that he’s one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the nation. Jones made a couple of spectacular plays on Friday against Tulsa, including a very nice pass breakup. As if that weren’t enough, Jones can also contribute in other ways. In an era where two-way players are a thing of the past, Jones is bringing it back with contributions to Houston as a wide receiver, too.

At the next level, he’s likely to settle in as a team’s nickel cornerback. He doesn’t have the height or length to play outside consistently. But he has shown some excellent cover skills, along with great recovery speed and a nose for the ball. What he provides as a special team’s ace is only going to increase his value. Jones could prove to be a mid-to-late round gem for a DB-needy team.

Calvin Turner, ATH, Hawaii

There’s a theme in today’s rising prospects list. In a different era of the NFL, prospects like Jones and Calvin Turner from Hawaii may have been seen as “tweeners.” Guys who are athletic but don’t have a position fit in the NFL. A “jack of all trades, master of none” type player.

But with the innovations we’ve seen over the past few years, more and more players are finding ways to contribute even if they don’t truly have a “position.” Coaches, both offensive and defensive-minded, are becoming more imaginative and finding a way to get guys like this on the field to make plays, wherever they may fit.

Turner may be the beneficiary of a forward-thinking coach in the later rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s burst onto the scene lately and shown a lot of promise in multiple aspects of the game. Versatility is something coaches are always looking for, and it’s something that Turner, like the aforementioned Jones, has in spades.

Turner is listed as a wide receiver, but he’s so much more than that for the Rainbows offense, as he showed against Fresno State. As a wide receiver, Turner put up four catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. With Hawaii’s regular starting QB ruled out just before kickoff, Turner was thrust into action in an unfamiliar role and excelled there, too.

Turner lined up as the team’s Wildcat quarterback and put up 14 rushing attempts for 59 yards and another touchdown. As if that wasn’t enough, Turner also contributes to Hawaii as a return man and a gunner on punt-and-kick coverage. He does it all, and versatility like that can land him a spot on an NFL roster.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Malik Willis of Liberty will be one of the most polarizing prospects of the 2022 NFL Draft. His supporters will point to the progress he’s made as a passer this season as their justification. His detractors will look at Liberty’s system and coach Hugh Freeze taking the ball out of Wills’ hands in critical moments. Whether you love him or hate him as a future potential franchise QB, Willis is making it hard to keep him out of the “Top QBs” discussion.

On one side of the argument, the development of Willis as a passer is evident more and more each week. Willis had several throws this week against UAB that he would not have been able to make last season. Willis has learned how to become more of a passer than a thrower, showing that he can now throw multiple types of balls. The anticipation is developing as well, which is a critical trait to have as a quarterback.

On the other side of the argument, people will point out that Willis isn’t running a complicated offense. The offense that Liberty runs is limited, and the fact that Willis is running such a simple offense at this point in his development is a red flag to some. Willis doesn’t have much control over that, as it’s Hugh Freeze’s decision what kind of offense to run. Scouts will ultimately have to decide whether it’s an example of Willis not being able to run a more complicated offense or just not being asked to.

Willis showed a lot in this week’s game against UAB you want to see from a potential franchise quarterback. He’s on track to be one of the top quarterbacks in this class, and someone will take a chance on the upside. Especially after the development, he’s shown this week and throughout the season.

