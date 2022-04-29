NFL Draft: Titans Trade 26th Overall Pick to the New York Jets who select Jermaine Johnson II.

In a long-overdue selection, the slide stops for Jermaine Johnson, with the Jets selecting him 26th overall.

Johnson was widely regarded as one of the best prospects in the class, with many pegging him as a surefire top 10 selection. Well, nothing is sure-fire on draft night, as evident by the events on Thursday.

The Jets have used their accumulation of picks to their advantage, with three first-round selections. Johnson may be the best value when you consider they only gave up a combination of day two and day three picks.

Now with a home squarely in New York, Johnson can get to work and craft his skills under one of the league's best defensive coaches in H.C Robert Saleh.

