NFL Draft: Top 10 Pick Could Be Traded

The New York Jets Could Trade 10th Overall Draft Pick

Although the NFL Playoffs are in full swing, April's draft is fast approaching, and we are hearing rumblings of trade scenarios. The latest news pertains to the New York Jets and the tenth overall pick. After another subpar season, the Jets find themselves with the fourth overall pick and the tenth pick via the Seahawks from the Jamal Adams trade. Seeing as they have their quarterback in place, they may leverage the latter of the two picks to acquire more capital.

The news broke when Ralph Vacchiano of SNY released a news piece saying, "It's too early to know anything, but I've heard rumblings that the Jets prefer to trade this pick if they can" when speaking on their tenth pick. Thoughts have accumulated on what they may be looking for out of the trade, including a veteran or a move back to gain more picks.

The development of quarterback Zach Wilson is certainly at the forefront of their objective list. To enhance his skills, some may think acquiring a top-flight wide receiver would be leveraged with the pick. Vacchiano did not rule this out but said, "While they could use it to bring back a player (like, maybe a top receiver), I think it's more likely they trade down and see if they can pick up an extra No. 1 pick for next year."

With the offseason timeline yet to have begun, there is an array of options for the Jets, and they will stay patient leading up to the draft. The legal tampering period, free agency and trade requests must be sorted out along with the evaluation process. The pondering will continue, and we will have to stay curious as the situation becomes clearer surrounding the tenth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

