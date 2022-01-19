NFL Draft: Top 2022 Linebacker Declares

Georgia Bulldogs Linebacker Nakobe Dean Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

After three tremendous years for the Georgia Bulldogs, Linebacker Nakobe Dean has decided to head to the NFL. He leaves behind a career to be remembered that included individual accolades and most recently, a national championship against SEC rival Alabama. The 2021 Butkus award winner is amongst the top defensive prospects in this draft and projects to be gone early into round one.

At six foot tall and 225 pounds, Dean has the frame and skill set to be a three-down linebacker in the NFL. The Horn Lake, Miss., native finished his degree in engineering in only three years and with a 3.6 cumulative GPA. His intelligence shines on the field as he was a team captain and in charge of alignment for the Bulldogs. Dean excels in both the pass and run and has the athleticism that you dream of out of your stacked linebacker.

Dominant against the run, Dean flows to the ball and is seldom touched by linemen. In pass coverage, his range and fluidity shine as he covers the hook in zone with ease and mirrors running backs and tight ends in man coverage. One of the more complete prospects in some time, Dean is a star off the field as well. When describing his acumen, Newsdesk of Titlepress.com said “Dean’s credentials are even more impressive than what’s on the boxes. Like Smith, (former Georgia Linebacker Roquan Smith) he is the team captain. Dean was also named captain of the AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes players for their work in their community”.

Since the NFL draft is only a few months away, there is much to be sorted out in terms of profiling and evaluation. With his pedigree, Dean is about as sure-fire as they come and could be selected as early as the top five. An ability to show off his traits in athletic testing and personality in meetings, look for his stock to rise even more as we approach April.

