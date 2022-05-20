NFL Draft: Top 2023 Prospect Transfers to USC

Jordan Addison was one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the country during his 2021 campaign. He was the favorite target of first-round pick and current Pittsburgh Steeler Kenny Pickett. The two paired up for one of the best years in the program's history, leading the Panthers to an ACC championship amongst their individual accolades. With Pickett gone to the NFL and many of his coaches taking other jobs, some thought Addison may opt for the transfer Portal. While it was a little later than expected, he did just that and is now a USC Trojan.

The Trojans have had a busy offseason in terms of acquiring new faces, starting with the catalyst of their rebuild in Head Coach Lincoln Riley. Riley lead the Sooners of Oklahoma to multiple College Football Playoff appearances and was the coach of multiple first overall picks in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. Easily one of the sports' best coaches, once USC secured Riley it was only a matter of time before the recruiting ground shifted and now it has. As Pete Thamel of ESPN.Com wrote, "Addison's transfer further reinforces the optimism behind Riley's hire at USC, as the lure of the prolific offenses he built and called at Oklahoma have moved to Los Angeles."

Addison's new quarterback Caleb Williams was also a transfer, opting to continue his coach-player relationship with Riley but this time for the Trojans. While the sample size may be small, Williams showed high-level play with undeniable traits including arm talent and athletic ability. Landing Addison helps to ensure the offense is a high-powered one, with talent at the quarterback, receiver, and play-calling positions. A solid season would help solidify Addison as a first-round pick in 2023. But if Addison wanted a solid season, he could have stayed in Pittsburgh. Instead, he's hoping this pairing will produce even greater results than his 2021 season and perhaps vault him into the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft. As Jordan Schultz said on Twitter, "Addison, according to one GM I spoke with, is “one of the top offensive prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.”

While it may be all sunshine and rainbows in Southern California, there is growing concern about the state of College Football as it relates to the current impact of NIL offerings. The transfer couldn't have been any timelier, as we are coming off a dramatic back and forth between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher. The two engaged on the recruiting tendencies of each other and it wasn't the friendliest of discussions. Saban cited the need to reign in the rules of NIL deals, proclaiming that Texas A&M paid for all of their recruits in the most recent cycle while Alabama did not. Fisher was not a fan of the statement and denounced Saban saying, "We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past, or anybody's that's ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it. It's despicable."

Pittsburgh Sports Now was in on Addison to the Trojans for a while, saying they received credible information that Addison was offered a seven-figure deal to sign with USC. While some see all of this as good for the player, others point to the lack of uniformity as the undoing of Collegiate Sports. Wherever you stand on NIL deals, they are surely intriguing and will bear watching in the future.