NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Top 5 Best Players Available at each Position on Day 3

The top five prospects available at every position heading into the third day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 2022 NFL Draft was expected to be a thrilling one, and it has yet to disappoint. After seeing a potential first-round quarterback and linebacker slide, there leaves an abundance of talent for the final three rounds. If you're a team that is looking for a backup quarterback or a potential starting cornerback and wide receiver, you could find that on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

QUARTERBACKS

2022 NFL Draft prospect, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Carson Strong, Nevada

EJ Perry, Brown

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Jack Coan, Notre Dame

RUNNING BACKS

isaiah spiller

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Dameon Pierce, Florida

Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers

Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

Tyler Badie, Missouri

OUTSIDE WIDE RECEIVERS

Justyn Ross

Justyn Ross, Clemon

Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame

Romeo Doubs, Nevada

Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa

Dai'Jean Dixon, Nicholls State

INSIDE WIDE RECEIVERS

UCLA WR Kyle Philips

Kyle Philips, UCLA

Bo Melton, Rutgers

Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Calvin Austin III, Memphis

Samori Toure, Nebraska

TIGHT ENDS

Cade Otton

Cade Otton, Washington

Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland

LEFT TACKLES

Daniel Faalele

Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky

Rasheed Walker, Penn State

Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

Ryan Van Demark, Connecticut

RIGHT TACKLES

Washington OG Luke Wattenberg

Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern

Braxton Jones, Southern Utah

Luke Wattenberg, Washington

Blaise Andries, Minnesota

Nicholas Zakelj, Fordham

OFFENSIVE GUARDS

Jamaree Salyer

Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

Cade Mays, Tennessee

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Thayer Munford, Ohio State

Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

OFFENSIVE CENTERS

Dohnovan West

Dohnovan West, Arizona State

Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

Hayden Howerton, SMU

Zach Tom, Wake Forest

Liam Shanahan, LSU

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

2022 NFL Draft Prospect: DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Thomas Booker, Stanford

Eric Johnson, Missouri State

John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Neil Farrell Jr, LSU

EDGE RUSHERS

Amare Barno

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech

Christopher Allen, Alabama

Tyreke Smith, Ohio State

LINEBACKERS

brandon smith

Brandon Smith, Penn State

Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Damone Clark, LSU

Jesse Luketa, Penn State

Jojo Domann, Nebraska

CORNERBACKS

CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Tariq Woolen, UTSA

Mykael Wright, Oregon

Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State

Isaac Taylor-Stuart, USC

Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

SAFETIES

Verone McKinley

Bubba Bolden, Miami

Verone McKinley III, Oregon

Markquese Bell, Florida A&M

Tycen Anderson, Toledo

Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

SPECIAL TEAMS

Matt Araiza, San Diego State

P Matt Araiza, San Diego State

K Cade York, LSU

K Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

K Cameron Dicker, Texas

P Jordan Stout, Penn State

