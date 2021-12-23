NFL Draft: Top Five Quarterbacks in the Draft to Help Your Fantasy Team

NFL Draft: Top Five Quarterbacks

With the College Football Playoff right around the corner and the offseason circuit nearly in full swing, fantasy football managers and NFL fans alike are chomping at the bit to see who the league's next stars will be. Identifying top-tier talent earlier than your fellow fantasy football manager can give you a leg up come rookie draft season.

The valuation of the quarterback position can vary wildly in fantasy football leagues, depending on which format you're partaking in. In single quarterback leagues, players at the position are not nearly as sought after as they are in their superflex fantasy football counterparts. Having a young stud signal-caller on your roster can help boost your team to fantasy football titles for years to come.

Today let's dive into the NFL Draft Bible's current top five draft-eligible quarterbacks and how they can potentially impact your fantasy football rosters for the 2022 season and beyond.

Standing six-foot-three and weighing in at 220-pounds, Kenny Pickett has an ideal frame to work with as he transitions to the professional game. Playing in Pitt's pro-style offense should help him make a smoother transition to the NFL, and there is plenty to get excited about when watching him throw the ball. His 2021 season was easily the best of his college career, as he threw for over 4,300 yards and 42 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions. The athleticism he has will benefit him greatly at the next level. He excels at throwing on the run and can do so off-platform and from various arm angles. Although he can go through his reads and plays from a pass-first mindset, he has the escapability and rushing prowess to benefit him greatly. He accounted for 20 rushing touchdowns across his five college seasons and is a part of his game that should not go unmentioned.

Fantasy FootballTake:

Likely to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2022 NFL Draft and 2022 rookie drafts, Pickett is a safe bet to see the field early on in his rookie season. The fact that he can supplement his fantasy football value with a steady rushing floor is extremely desirable for fantasy football managers. His ability to accurately throw the ball at all three levels of the field, combined with good athletic ability, will make him a hot commodity in rookie drafts for those in need of youth at the position. From a value perspective, he will benefit both managers in a rebuilding phase and those chasing championships. Should he land in a situation with a full complement of weapons, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickett could be in line to contribute in a big way in his rookie season.

The modern NFL adores quarterbacks with upside as a runner, and Matt Corral from Ole Miss certainly fits the mold. Despite being a capable runner, he still looks to pass first and has shown growth as a passer in each of his college seasons. While his passing yardage was comparable in both his 2021 and 2020 seasons, he did a much better job taking care of the football in his 2021 season. He cut down his interceptions from 14 in 2020 to just four in 2021. He flashed great accuracy in 2021 and could thrive in a scheme that makes use of run-pass option tendencies. Not only can he sling it with accuracy, but he can change up the velocity on those throws when the time calls for it. His upside as a runner speaks for itself after accounting for over 500 yards rushing in each of the last two seasons and 11 touchdowns on the ground in 2021.

Fantasy Football Take:

The landing spot will be huge to determine Corral's early career value in fantasy football leagues. It's been said repeatedly how much of a cheat code running quarterbacks can be in fantasy football. While Corral won't be mistaken for prime Michael Vick, his ability to run the ball effectively and show off toughness will be an immediate bonus to his value. The rushing ability will give him a safe floor when he finds himself in a starting role. Passing numbers may not jump off the page early on in his career, depending on what scheme he lands in, but the rushing yards and touchdowns could be too good to pass up on. In superflex fantasy football leagues, Corral is easily a quarterback worth a first-round selection in rookie drafts.

Arm talent is not in short supply when you watch Nevada signal-caller Carson Strong. While he's more in the mold of a traditional pocket passer, he does have a little more athletic ability than he is given credit. He is not the runner that some of the other quarterbacks on this list can be, but he is mobile enough to maneuver within the pocket when needed effectively. His 2021 season was his best yet as he threw for nearly 4,200 yards, 36 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. His mechanics are sound, he has a quick release, and he throws one of the prettiest deep balls in the nation. There's a real chance that the NFL ends up liking Strong more than is being mentioned right now. He could find himself selected late in round one or early on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft. There have been talks of medical red flags with Strong's knee, so medical checks will be of the utmost importance for his NFL draft value.

Fantasy Football Take:

There's a real chance Strong becomes a massive value in rookie drafts. As fantasy football managers clamor over quarterbacks with rushing upside, pocket passers tend to slip a bit. A year ago, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones fell into the second round of rookie drafts in superflex fantasy football leagues. While Strong will never generate the rushing yards or touchdowns that players ahead of him like Pickett or Corral will, he can effectively maneuver the pocket and let the ball rip downfield, which still matters for fantasy football. He could be an absolute steal at the top of round two in superflex fantasy football rookie drafts.

The athletic upside that Malik Willis has is evident the first time you watch him. People will likely be quick to draw comparisons to Lamar Jackson, though Jackson was a more refined passer coming out of Louisville. That said, Willis is a dynamic runner with a big arm and all of the athletic traits you could ask for if you were looking to mold a young quarterback in today's NFL. The rushing ability is unmatched by anyone else in this class. He ran for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2020 and followed that up with 878 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground in 2021. He has all the arm talent in the world, but it is not quite fully developed yet. If he can rein in some of the raw traits he has, he has the potential to be special.

Fantasy FootballTake:

You've heard it all before, and it's already been mentioned multiple times here. A quarterback who is a productive rusher is a cheat code for fantasy football. The ceiling is massive, and the floor rises because even if they're having an off day as a passer, they're likely able to chip in work on the ground to help offset it. It may take some time for Willis to realize his full potential as a passer, but if he sees the field as a starter in his rookie season, he will have immediate fantasy football value given his rushing upside. He will not make it out of the first round in superflex fantasy football rookie drafts and has potentially the highest upside of any of this year's quarterback class.

After two highly productive seasons as the starting quarterback for the University of North Carolina, Sam Howell came into the 2021 season as one of the most highly touted prospects at the position. While his 2021 passing statistics weren't on par with the previous two seasons, he still completed over 62% of his passes and threw for 23 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He is an accurate passer who regularly shows poise in the pocket. While his passing yardage totals were down just over 700 yards from the year prior, he had his best season as a rusher. After posting 146 yards rushing in 2020, he was able to rumble for 825 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021. Teams in the NFL will love his poise and toughness. He is the prime example of a player that the public may be burnt out on from hearing his name so much for the past two seasons but has the traits to be a starting quarterback at the next level.

Fantasy Football Take:

Howell's rushing ability in 2021 is a huge bonus to a player who was already likely to be a solid starting quarterback at the next level. Scheme fit and landing spot will be interesting for Howell. Whichever team selects him would be smart to use the rushing upside he displayed in 2021. If they do, we've already mentioned what the rushing upside can do to supplement his fantasy football value. The fact that he is an accurate passer should help him find his way onto the field in a starting role early on in his career. Savvy fantasy football managers would be wise to take advantage if their league mates are burnt out on hearing about Howell. If that fatigue causes him to slip lower than the other four quarterbacks discussed, he has the potential to be the steal of rookie drafts at the quarterback position.

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

