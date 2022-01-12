NFL Draft: Top Five Running Backs In The 2022 NFL Draft

A deeper look at the top running backs in the NFL Draft. Check out who the top running backs are, where they could go in the draft, and their fantasy football outlook.

Top Five Running Backs In The 2022 NFL Draft

The running back position and fantasy football go hand in hand. For years fantasy football managers have built successful rosters on the back of high-level talent at the running back position.

Identifying top talents at the running back position is of the utmost importance to any championship-caliber fantasy football manager, but it’s important to look even deeper. Finding diamonds in the rough and landing players at tantalizing values is how savvy fantasy football managers create a sustainable winner in dynasty formats. With the shelf life at the running back position shorter than ever before, fantasy football managers constantly need to replenish their rosters with an influx of young talent. Luckily, the 2022 class of draft-eligible running backs looks like a fantastic year to find great value at the running back position.

Today let’s dive into the NFL Draft Bible’s current top five draft-eligible running backs and how they can potentially impact your fantasy rosters for the 2022 season and beyond.

A powerful runner with a nose for the endzone, Isaiah Spiller is poised to make whichever NFL team selects him very happy. He displays very good contact balance and regularly falls forward for extra yards. Patience behind the line of scrimmage is one of the highlights of his game, as he often shows off crafty footwork before hitting the hole to make the most of what’s available to him. Some people will question his long speed, but he has enough burst and short-area quickness to help offset some of those concerns. While he won’t ever be mistaken for a true burner, he shows off the agility necessary in the open field to make defenders miss at the second level. He has experience both as a receiver and in pass protection which will only help keep him on the field.

Fantasy Football Take:

If he lands in the right situation, Isaiah Spiller has the potential to be a fantasy darling early on in his NFL career. He offers the potential of a true three-down workhorse, and the hope lies with him landing in a backfield that offers that type of opportunity. Even if he finds himself in a situation where he is sharing a backfield with another runner, his penchant for finding the endzone could still make him a top 24 option at the position in his rookie season. Fantasy football managers should feel confident spending a top-three rookie pick on Spiller in single quarterback fantasy football leagues. In superflex fantasy football leagues, he can confidently be selected in the top half of the first round. Landing with a team like the Buffalo Bills or Arizona Cardinals could send Spiller’s value through the roof.

The statistics make it easy to see why anyone would be excited over Iowa State running back Breece Hall. He’s exploded for 41 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons, averaging over five yards per carry. He has a great deal of power in his lower body, leading to him often fighting for extra yards. It’s very rare to see Hall go down on initial contact. After being the focal point of the Iowa State offense for consecutive seasons, he appears ready to do the same for an NFL team. Patience, vision and contact balance are what you’ll come away from most impressed with while watching Hall. There are times when he tries to do a bit too much behind the line of scrimmage and would be better suited to hit the hole and get upfield. He is a willing blocker in pass protection and has the size to continue to improve in that regard. Like Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller, he’s been involved and shown improvement as a receiver each of his collegiate seasons.

Fantasy Football Take:

Most rookie drafts will find Breece Hall or Isaiah Spiller being the first player selected at the running back position, and there is a real case for both players. The involvement in the receiving game Hall has flashed will benefit his value, but he could stand to improve in pass protection to keep himself on the field as often as possible. That said, improving pass protection is something that most young running backs. He is capable of a three-down role in the NFL and will likely find himself selected early on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft. Fantasy football managers will be curious about his landing spot, but he has all the tools to be a top 24 option at the running back position before he sets foot on an NFL field.

There may not be a player in the nation who improved their NFL draft stock more than Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III. After transferring from Wake Forest to Michigan State, Walker III exploded for the best of his three college seasons. He dazzled college football fans and fantasy football managers weekly with his explosive athletic ability, with over 1,600 yards rushing and 18 scores on the ground. There are times when watching Walker III that explosive feels like an understatement when looking to describe him as a player. He often looks like he’s shot out of a cannon after taking the handoff. Combine his incredible burst with his excellent vision and ability to identify cutback lanes, and you can easily see the mouth-watering upside.

Fantasy Football Take:

Usage in the receiving game is king for running backs in today’s NFL. Think of it the same way fantasy football managers realize their advantage when rostering a quarterback who gives them rushing yards. Running backs who can chip in work regularly in the passing game massively supplement their value and help provide them with that safe floor fantasy football managers covet. Unfortunately, to this point, Kenneth Walker III has had little to no involvement as a receiver. The 13 receptions he posted in 2021 were the high mark of his college campaign. First and foremost, he needs to improve his pass protection to find himself on the field in those critical passing downs. With his athletic upside, if he can develop as a receiver, he has the potential to be a truly special player and a downright dominant force for fantasy football.

Many will point out that Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams is that he’s slightly undersized for the position. While that may be true on the surface, Williams is a player who regularly plays bigger than his listed size of 5 feet 9 inches, 199 pounds. He’s an incredibly tough player who is a willing and able blocker in pass protection. This is huge for him because his ability to chip in work in the receiving game will be a big boon for his value. He’s posted over 300 yards receiving in consecutive seasons while combining for 27 touchdowns on the ground over that same timespan. Size concerns aside, Williams could easily find himself selected on day two of the NFL Draft. If a team makes that investment in him, look for him to be an early contributor both in the running and receiving game.

Fantasy Football Take:

The fantasy football landscape has shifted over the years. Fantasy football leagues that award points-per-reception have become the new norm which greatly increases the impact a player like Williams can have on one’s fantasy football roster. In 2021 we saw the impact a slightly undersized runner could have when former North Carolina running back Michael Carter found himself selected by the New York Jets and then became the team’s leading rusher. In points per reception formats, Williams has the chance to be an absolute dynamo. He is a technically refined runner and receiver who should be considered a much more complete player than his size would indicate. If fantasy football managers can snag him early in the second round of fantasy football rookie drafts, he has the chance to be a massive steal.

If you’re looking for a physical power runner, Georgia’s Zamir White could be exactly whom you want on your team. He consistently keeps his feet moving and is faster in the open field than he gets the credit. He thrives as an inside runner where he can let his physicality shine and overpower defenders. Unfortunately, White does have an injury history that is concerning. He tore his left ACL as a senior in high school, followed by a torn ACL in his right knee the following year before the 2018 college season began. He has bounced back and contributed nicely for the Georgia backfield. He’s averaged over five yards per carry in the past two seasons and has also racked up double-digit touchdowns.

Fantasy Football Take:

The injury history will be scary for NFL teams and fantasy football managers alike, but that does lead to White potentially becoming a value. While he does profile as part of a committee at the next level due to limited involvement as a receiver, he has a nose for the endzone and teams will fall in love with the physical nature he possesses. Draft capital and landing spot will be of the utmost importance for White’s fantasy football value. If he is selected late on day two or early on day three of the NFL Draft and finds himself in a position to take the lead in a backfield, fantasy football managers need to be ready for that. White could be a big-time value for those doing early rookie drafts if he slips past the end of round two.

