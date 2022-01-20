Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft: Top Linebacker Going Pro

The Crimson Tide will be losing a three-year starter on their defense as linebacker Christian Harris has decided it is time for the next step of his career.

Christian Harris Declares For The 2022 NFL Draft

The Crimson Tide will be losing a three-year starter on their defense as linebacker Christian Harris has decided it is time for the next step of his career.

The Crimson Tide will be losing a three-year starter on their defense as linebacker Christian Harris has decided it is time for the next step of his career.

The Crimson Tide will be losing a three-year starter on their defense as linebacker Christian Harris has decided it is time for the next step of his career. Harris did something only the best of Alabama players have done. Start as a true freshman. Usually, the powerhouse is built on years of recruits, so playing time comes with experience, but the former four-star from Baton Rouge, Louisiana., was special from day one.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON CHRISTIAN HARRIS

A multi-positional athlete in high school, Harris plays the position with athleticism and anticipation like a player with experience on both sides of the ball. He fits the bill in terms of a modern-day off-ball linebacker at six-foot-two, 232 pounds, and versatility. Teams are looking for their stacked defenders to win against the run but be athletic enough to cover in space or match running backs in man coverage.

With fluid hips and adequate play strength, Harris checks the boxes. What is most impressive is his ability to diagnose and trust his eyes. His instincts and ability to key in on-run fits will help separate him in this year’s draft class. He credits much of his success on the field to the coaching staff and university, as stated in his declaration post. “Being a student-athlete at the University of Alabama has molded me not only as a football player but as a man able to succeed in whatever I set out to accomplish.”

While his tape speaks for itself, Harris will not be without competition as fellow SEC linebacker Nakobe Dean has also declared for the NFL Draft. Seeing how the two test and interview will be very intriguing could separate them on draft day. With such a class of talent, it will take every facet to stand out above the rest come April. 

Read More

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

Christian Harris
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Top Linebacker Going Pro

1 minute ago
New-York-Jets-2022-NFL-Draft-Picks
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Top 10 Pick Could Be Traded

6 minutes ago
Julius Chestnut, Sacred Heart
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: 3 Small School Prospects Commit To NFLPA Bowl

4 hours ago
FJd4EyzXIAEV_Xb
Our Shows

Special Series: V.I.P Room w Big Law S. 1 Episode 2 || Michael Irvin

19 hours ago
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

20 hours ago
nflpa bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: NFLPA Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

20 hours ago
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

23 hours ago
unnamed
NFL

CBD and Professional Football Player

23 hours ago
Derion Kendrick
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Georgia Defensive Back Declares for Draft

Jan 19, 2022