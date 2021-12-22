NFL Draft: Top Offensive Guard Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kenyon Green declares for the 2022 NFL Draft. How high can he go in the NFL Draft? Click here to read more.

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kenyon Green declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kenyon Green declares for the 2022 NFL Draft. How high can he go in the NFL Draft? Click here to read more.

It has been a busy week in College Station, Texas, as the Aggies of Texas A&M have yet another offensive lineman heading to the NFL. This time it is Kenyon Green. One of the top overall prospects in this class, Green looks to cement himself amongst draft boards come April. He leaves behind a laundry list of reasons why on tape.

The six-foot-four, 325-pounds powerhouse from Humble, Texas, is a true physical specimen on tape. Seldom in evaluation do you see men of that size move with as much grace and athleticism as Green shows. A true "people-mover" Green has a sky-high ceiling based on his traits.

Excellent in both pass protection and run-blocking, Green is a do-it-all lineman with versatility. Having logged snaps at both tackle and guard, Green shows an ability to work up and down the line. He excels at guard, where his ability to pull and get to the second level is unleashed.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON KENYON GREEN

Green gets out in space quickly with extreme lower body strength and finishes with intent under sound fundamentals. Green drops his base in pass protection, gets his hands square, and anchors well in both stunts and blitzes. There is also a cerebral element to his game where he shows an understanding of passing off defenders and working to help either at the second level or impending rush.

Green is the type of player teams will view as a staple to their o-line at the next level with a mix of size, athleticism, and power. Look for Green to be a big talking point as we head towards April's Draft.

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!



NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view