Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL Draft: Top Pass Rusher Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines star pass rusher David Ojabo declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Read more to find out how high he can go.

David Ojabo declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines star pass rusher David Ojabo declares for the 2022 NFL Draft. Read more to find out how high he can go in the draft.

Michigan Wolverines star pass rusher David Ojabo declares for the 2022 NFL Draft. Read more to find out how high he can go in the draft.

The Michigan Wolverines had one of the better seasons in program history, in which they had wins over rival Ohio State and in the Big 10 championship game, followed by a trip to the College Football Playoff. This was largely due to their duo of bookends on the defensive line that caused havoc throughout the 2021 season. One of those premier pass rushers is David Ojabo, who has announced he will be headed to the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge rusher from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, was a diamond in the rough for the Wolverines. With a limited playing career due to being from a foreign country, Michigan took a chance on raw physical traits, which paid off immensely. Ojabo recorded 35 tackles, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON DAVID OJABO

Still raw to the game of football, the sky is the limit for the foreign-born specimen. Ojabo exemplifies the modern pass rusher. He possesses elite get-off, high tier bend in his hips and ankles, and an exciting array of finesse moves. Deadly in his reaction, even when tackles overset, Ojabo often beats them to the pocket. If he does not, he works a lightning-quick spin move and attacks the football when arriving at the quarterback.

With such athletic gifts and little experience, teams will be salivating to get with Ojabo and refine his technique. This year’s class is deep at the pass-rusher position and includes teammate Aidan Hutchinson. Nonetheless, should Ojabo continue his ability to wow evaluators in the pre-draft process, he may set himself up nicely come April’s draft. 

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated the magazine, for FREE!

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

Read More

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

Cordell_Volson__UPDATED__20210221_FB_YSU_087
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Cordell Volson, Offensive Guard, North Dakota State Bison

45 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
R
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Marcus Jones, Cornerback, Houston Cougars

56 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
1165171803
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Percy Butler, Safety, Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
ZD53HV3UNNEK7F5JW4Z6GOLGUA
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Gerrit Prince, Tight End, University of Alabama-Birmingham Blazers

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

1 hour ago
David Ojabo
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Top Pass Rusher Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

45 seconds ago
20200926_FB_at_LSU_Cross_AP_09975
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State Bulldogs

2 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Ja'Marr Chase
NFL

NFL: Record-Setting Rookies Poised For Stardom

8 hours ago
USATSI_15400758
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Verone McKinley III, Safety, Oregon Ducks

18 hours ago
Member Exclusive