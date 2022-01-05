NFL Draft: Top Pass Rusher Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines star pass rusher David Ojabo declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Read more to find out how high he can go.

The Michigan Wolverines had one of the better seasons in program history, in which they had wins over rival Ohio State and in the Big 10 championship game, followed by a trip to the College Football Playoff. This was largely due to their duo of bookends on the defensive line that caused havoc throughout the 2021 season. One of those premier pass rushers is David Ojabo, who has announced he will be headed to the NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge rusher from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, was a diamond in the rough for the Wolverines. With a limited playing career due to being from a foreign country, Michigan took a chance on raw physical traits, which paid off immensely. Ojabo recorded 35 tackles, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 2021.

Still raw to the game of football, the sky is the limit for the foreign-born specimen. Ojabo exemplifies the modern pass rusher. He possesses elite get-off, high tier bend in his hips and ankles, and an exciting array of finesse moves. Deadly in his reaction, even when tackles overset, Ojabo often beats them to the pocket. If he does not, he works a lightning-quick spin move and attacks the football when arriving at the quarterback.

With such athletic gifts and little experience, teams will be salivating to get with Ojabo and refine his technique. This year’s class is deep at the pass-rusher position and includes teammate Aidan Hutchinson. Nonetheless, should Ojabo continue his ability to wow evaluators in the pre-draft process, he may set himself up nicely come April’s draft.

