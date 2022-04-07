NFL Draft: Top Prospects Top 30 Visits

With the draft only a few short weeks away, NFL teams are starting to meet with prospects, hoping to garner a comprehensive grade on their most coveted players. Here is a look at some of the upcoming meetings between teams and prospects.

Arkansas standout wide receiver Treylon Burks is meeting with the Jets on April 6 and 7 before heading to Cleveland. Burks is currently pegged as a first-round prospect, with a landing spot anywhere in the middle of the first seeming feasible.

An interesting visit is Matt Corral with the Philadelphia Eagles. The idea is that Jalen Hurts is the starter, and perhaps the front office is just doing their due diligence. With only 30 visits, however, perhaps the Eagles see something they like in the twitchy signal-caller from Ole Miss.

Devin Lloyd of Utah is slated as one of if not the best inside linebacker in this class. He is meeting with the Cowboys on April 6.

Safety Jaquan Brisker of Penn State is a hard-hitting, fast member of the secondary that could sneak into the back end of round one come draft night. He is currently slated to meet with the Washington Commanders on April 7 and 8.

One corner that hasn't received as much attention but is still receiving positive feedback is former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. Booth is a physical corner that many teams will want to utilize. He is currently set to meet with the Patriots on April 8 and has already met with the Eagles and Bills.

The Buckeyes are producing a duo of wideouts that could be immediate impacts in the NFL. Chris Olave is the technician of the two and is meeting with the Commanders on April 6 and 7 to show why he should be taken inside the top 15.

San Diego State has multiple prospects in the draft this year, with one of the best being defensive linemen Cameron Thomas. Thomas is also meeting with the commanders on April 6 and 7.

One of the top running backs in the class is Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III. Walker is meeting with the Commanders on April 8.

A rising star of the pre-draft process has been UTSA corner, Tariq Woolen. Woolen's rare blend of length and speed for the position has teams interested in his services. He is set to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers.

A pair of Georgia Bulldogs, Travon Walker and James Cook, have already visited with the Giants.

The Broncos are bringing Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma, Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith, and Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco, amongst others, in for visits.

With the start of a new era in Pittsburgh, the Steelers may still be looking for a long time solution at quarterback even after the signing of Mitch Trubisky. They currently have plans to meet with every major quarterback and blue-chip safety prospect, Kyle Hamilton from Notre Dame and Georgia linebacker Quay Walker.

With two picks in the top ten, the New York Jets are taking advantage of every meeting possible, visiting with some of the draft's best prospects. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon, cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner of Cincinnati, offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu of N.C State, wide receivers Drake London of USC, Garrett Wilson of Ohio State, Chris Olave of Ohio State, Treylon Burks of Arkansas, and Jameson Williams of Alabama are all set to visit with the team.

George Pickens is one of the most physically talented receivers in this class and is scheduled to visit with the Chiefs and Packers.

