NFL Draft: Top Quarterback Prospect Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

After a tremendous four years for the Cincinnati Bearcats that saw undefeated regular seasons, and an appearance in the College Football Playoff, quarterback Desmond Ridder has declared for the NFL Draft. Among many promising qualities, Ridder’s ability to lead the first-ever group of five team to a College Football Semi-final will put him in high regard amongst many evaluators. His cerebral qualities and athletic playstyle could suit him well as we gain clarity on the draft positioning of this year’s quarterback class.

At six-foot-four and 215 pounds, Ridder was a handful for many group of five defenses, as evident by his career statistics, including 10,239 yards, 87 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions through the air. He is lethal in the run game as he also accounted for 2,169 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground. Having to gameplan against a dual-threat quarterback is something defensive coordinators lose sleep in the NFL, and offensive coordinators will love to use.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON DESMOND RIDDER

Ridder has experience and leadership on his side in his evaluation. To pair with the intangibles, he has strong pocket work with good mechanics and the ability to discern defenses. Often deployed in designed runs, Ridder is powerful with the ball in his hands and has long speed, as evident by a career-long 91-yard run.

Some will question Ridder’s arm talent, but between his intangibles and infectious energy as Bearcat head coach Luke Fickell portrays, many see him rising amongst draft boards. The 2022 quarterback class has yet to create a clear favorite. Should Ridder separate himself on the field and in the interview room, he may be at the top of the pack. Regardless, be on the lookout as we approach April’s draft.

