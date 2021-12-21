NFL Draft: Top-Tier Tight End Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jalen Wydermyer has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Where is his draft stock and how high can he go? Click here to read more.

Texas A&M Aggies tight end Jalen Wydermyer declared for the 2022 NFL Draft

After a successful three seasons for the Texas A&M Aggies, star tight end Jalen Wydermyer has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. One of the nation's most promising tight-ends, Wydermyer is at the top of his position group amongst many projections and will look to ensure he is the first tight-end taken come April's draft.

Wydermyer finishes his career in College Station, Texas, with 118 catches for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns. The six-foot-five, 255-pounds tight-end from Dickinson, Texas, is a big target with a wide frame and balanced repertoire. A long strider, Wydermyer doesn't look that fast on tape but can get in and out of his routes while separating from linebackers and defensive backs.

Wydermyer was deployed both in-line as a traditional tight end and a slot or x receiver. This only points to the versatility of Wydermyer as he works the seam and boundary well as a receiver but is present in both run blocking and pass protection. With his size and tenacity, he is a chess piece offensive coordinators will covet in the NFL.

Wydermyer shows both power and fundamentals in blocking, where he can combo three techniques or pull and kick-out defensive ends in the run game. A subtle route runner, Wydermyer sits down in zone's well and understands leverage and timing in vertical pass concepts. With a solid round of athletic testing and enhanced route tree on display this spring, Wydermyer can separate himself and become the first tight end off the board in April's NFL Draft.

