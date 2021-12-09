Skip to main content
NFL Draft: Top Wide Receiver Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

Author:

Arkansas Razorbacks Wide Receiver Treylon Burks Enters 2022 NFL Draft

Arkansas Razorback Wideout Treylon Burks has made it official in a social media post that he will be foregoing his senior season and preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. The talented pass-catcher had an explosive year in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he amassed 66 catches for over 1,100 yards and 11 scores. 

This past season, the 6'3" 225-pound Junior from Warren, Arkansas, was an absolute nightmare against opposing SEC defenses. Burks is a stout receiver built much like a tailback, giving trouble to some of the nation's best defensive backfields and coordinators. His play strength is amongst the highest in his class as he can easily win against press coverage and break arm tackles in the open field. 

The Razorbacks deployed Burks as a do-it-all weapon. He lined up as an H-back, F receiver, and X/Z receiver. Electric with the ball in his hands, he has quick feet and sudden movements that help him separate and find grass after the catch. He also wins with body positioning and outright size as his frame is far too much for opposing corners to handle on 50/50 Balls.

Burks has been gaining traction since early in the season and will only build upon his notoriety in the upcoming months. With the need to have your best playmaker touch the ball multiple times a possession in the NFL, offensive coaches will be raving about Burks' versatility. In a proper system, he could be utilized much like that of the 49er's Deebo Samuel. Look for Burks to be a big talking point as we lead up to the 2022 NFL Draft.

