NFL Draft: Travon Walker Has Visits with Teams in Top 6

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Walker has visits with teams that own the top six picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

One of the biggest risers during the 2022 NFL Draft process has been the fierce defensive end, Travon Walker. He blew up during the Scouting Combine, and now, teams inside the top six of the draft are calling the former Georgia Bulldog.

At the Combine, Walker met with many teams, one of them being the New York Giants, who own the fifth and seventh overall picks. He has now met with all the teams that own picks inside the top six and has been a first overall pick in multiple mock drafts.

Looking at those teams, there is a big need for defensive linemen for each of them. It wouldn't be surprising to see Walker selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there's little chance that he gets past the New York Giants with the fifth pick.

Walker showed why he should be considered the first overall pick at the Scouting Combine. His measurements were ideal, coming in at 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, with over 10-inch hands, 35.5-inch arms, and over an 84-inch wingspan. His testing numbers were phenomenal, running a 4.51 40-yard-dash, 6.89 three-cone, 4.32 shuttle, a 35.5-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

NFL Draft Bible senior scout Lorenz Leinweber had this to say about Walker: "His length is nothing short of special, utilizing it to outreach blockers and creating knockback. From there, Walker possesses the leg drive and motor to drive opponents back."

Here are a few questions and quotes from his interview at the Scouting Combine:

What goes into setting the edge and getting sacks?

"To set the edge, you have to be one of those hard-nosed guys and not just want to pass-rush all the time, to just make a statement and let it be known that you can set the edge and play the run as well."

What have the interviews been like for you here?

"The interviews, it's been a great experience just to be in the position with those great GMs and great coaches as well. Also, you look at those coaches on television all the time. As a young kid, you're like I want to be there. In that moment, just take it all. Of course, you're going to have butterflies, but at the end of the day, it's still something that I've been doing ever since I was 7-years-old talking to coaches, talking football."

What goes into being a great leader?

"I have to say, to be a great leader you have to lead by example and not just tell people what to do, but you have to be one of those guys willing to take on, attach yourself and do it as well."

What's the best position for your skillset?

"I have to say defensive end, five-technique. I love playing five-technique. Put my hand in the dirt, get dirty in the run game if I want to and rush off the edge."

What's your best pass-rush move? What are you working on?

"I have to say my best pass-rush move that I lean on right now is it has to be speed to power and my long. My arms are extremely long and when my long arm, I feel like I can do a lot and be very productive."

