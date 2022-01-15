NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl American Team Day 2 Practice Recap

The second day of practices in Orlando kicked off with a great amount of competition as the energy was infectious on the field today

The second day of practices in Orlando kicked off with a great amount of competition as the energy was infectious on the field today. The offense and defense were chirping early, and the offense arrived with an intent to better themselves after day one. With more time to get in sync, the organization was much higher, and the talent on both sides led to great battles in both 1on1 and team drills. Here are some of the best performers.

Caleb Vander Esch, Wide Receiver, South Dakota

Predominantly lined up in the slot, Vander Esch was targeted heavily in the team portion of practice by all quarterbacks. He shows very smooth hips in his route running and a surprisingly big catch radius. When speaking with Vander Esch about his performance, he stated: "This week has been so much fun, just getting to compete against other top talents, it's really amazing."

Keyshon Camp, Defensive Linemen, Pittsburgh

Camp was a standout today and yesterday and repeatedly won against some great offensive tackles. He mainly lined up as a 4-technique and had multiple plays resulting in a tackle for loss or a sack today. It was not surprising to see him make plays with such a good get-off and motor. When speaking with Camp after his strong day, he said: "It was fun to compete against such big tackles, those guys were really strong, but once I got my legs under me, I was able to produce,"

T.J Jackson, Offensive Linemen, Ohio University

The biggest player at both practices, Jackson, is extremely long with a good base and perfect build for the tackle position. He uses his arm length well in his stab and is quick in his kick slide. Following multiple wins in 1on1's, Jackson had this to say about his performance. "I'm very appreciative for the opportunity to showcase my talent, especially against other top competitors. I am really excited for the game."

David Vereen, Defensive Back, Newberry

A small school standout, Vereen was one of the smoothest athletes today. He shows effortless transitions from pedal to break and won all reps in 1on1s. Coaches were raving over his movement skills and coaching his hand usage to match his buttery lower half. When asking Vereen about how practice felt, he was very grateful and explained, saying: "I'm just here to put on the guys for other small schools. We can play too, and I am going to show that to everybody."

John Mitchell, Tight End, Florida Atlantic

When walking around the practice field, the main conversation amongst coaches, scouts, agents and everyone else was the two days that Mitchell stacked up in practice. Un-guardable, Mitchell was undeniable in 1on1's and caught a touchdown in the team period. A very humble performer, Mitchell talked about his experience and said, "I'm just glad to be able to compete. Even though the season just ended, I love ball and always want to play."

Summary

It was a very competitive day amongst the American squad as the hits were coming in, and the talk was loud. Guys were determined to make a name for themselves in front of multiple leagues, agents, and coaches. The players were big on being better organized and getting in and out of packages better. They truly improved those areas, and practice was smooth and fast flowing in both play and rhythm. With such comradery amongst each other, it will be interesting to see how they fare on game day against the National team.

