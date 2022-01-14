NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl Day One Practice Recap - American Team

Skip to main content
Tropical Bowl Day One Practice Recap - American Team

Day one of practices started in Orlando and both the National and American squads were on full display. The first team up was the loaded American roster and they did not disappoint.

Day one of practices started in Orlando, and both the National and American squads were on full display. The first team up was the loaded American roster, and they did not disappoint. The full range of practice was run, including individual work, 1vs’s, and team. Here were some of the standouts from day one:

Dio Williams, Defensive back, Arkansas Tech

Williams flashed from the beginning to end of practice starting with smooth hips in individual work and quick feet in his back-pedal and breaks. This translated well into one-on-ones where he was seldom beat and never seven saw the ball go his way in 11-on-11.

Colby Burton, Defensive Back, Hawaii

Burton worked at corner and free safety and was terrific at both. He mirrored defenders well in one-on-ones and showed range in the team period. Coaches were impressed to see how well his versatility transferred, given the new defense and unique play calls.

John Mitchell, Tight End, Florida Atlantic

Mitchell was easily the best tight end at practice today and one of the best pass-catchers overall. He consistently separated from defenders and caught everything in sight. Coaches and scouts were raving over his athleticism and maturity.

Christian Albright, Linebacker, Ball State

Albright was a standout on a defense that dominated the offense overall. He is a long athlete that moves very well and managed to let up no competed passes other than a one-on-one against John Mitchell.

Nykeim Johnson, Wide receiver, Kent State

Johnson was very vocal throughout the day and was one of the fastest players on the field. He was smooth in his routes and separated easily. When asking Johnson about how he felt practice went, he stated: “I was just happy to get back out there and be competitive. I love football, and any chance I get to compete, I want to show my best”.

Joshua Black, Defensive Linemen, Syracuse

Black was a dominant presence on the field as he repeatedly beat offensive linemen and had multiple tackles for losses in 11on11 today. When speaking with Johnson about his performance, he said: “Man, it was fun to go out and go full speed. The coaches really emphasized tempo, so that was difficult at times, but it made me much better. I look forward to tomorrow”.

Read More

Summary

It will be interesting to see how the American offense plays next practice on a day where the defense was truly dominant. The defense forced multiple turnovers, including a pick-six and a fumble in 11on11. That was predictable as every defensive position won their majority of one-on-ones, including defensive backs, defensive linemen, and linebackers. We should see a more evenly matched contest with another day to get a hold on the playbook and build timing.

