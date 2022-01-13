NFL Draft: Tropical Bowl Measurements

The following players have been measured at the 2022 Tropical Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

Pos | Name | School | Height | Weight | Hands | Arms | Wingspan

QB McKenzie Milton | Florida State | N/A | N/A | 918 | 2958 | 6978

QB Anthony Brown | Oregon | 6013 | 227.8 | 958 | 3228 | 7558

QB Brandon Peters | Illinois | 6042 | 226.7 | 1018 | 3168 | 7768

RB Julius Chestnut | Sacred Heart | 5111 | 224.4 | 918 | 3100 | 7268

RB Quay Holmes | East Tennessee State | 6006 | 214.8 | 1000 | 3178 | 7648

RB Stephen Carr | Indiana | 5113 | 210.9 | 978 | 3118 | 7438

RB Charles Williams | UNLV | 5093 | 196.5 | 858 | 2978 | 7168

FB Joey Kenny | Rhode Island | 6011 | 265.3 | 938 | 3148 | 7428

WR Bryce Singleton | Florida International | 5101 | 186.3 | 948 | 3148 | 7668

WR Lujuan Winningham | Central Arkansas | 6030 | 189.3 | 958 | 3428 | 8078

WR Travell Harris | Washington State | 5074 | 182.3 | 838 | 2848 | 6948

WR Shigeya Masunami | Kansai University | 5063 | 175 | 918 | 2938 | 7028

WR Mike Harley | Miami (FL) | 5103 | 172.9 | 838 | 3068 | 7328

WR Jalen Virgil | Appalachian State | 6001 | 211 | 1000 | 3228 | 7568

WR Keith Corbin | Jackson State | 6006 | 188.5 | 838 | 3218 | 7518

TE Sean Dykes | Memphis | 6000 | 221.4 | 1000 | 3278 | 7658

TE Andrew Ogletree | Youngstown State | 6053 | 256.1 | 958 | 3300 | 8118

TE Thomas Odukoya | Eastern Michigan | 6051 | 260 | 978 | 3278 | 8178

TE Peyton Hendershot | Indiana | 6036 | 237.6 | 918 | 3314 | 7978

OG Cole Schneider | Central Florida | 6031 | 309.1 | 958 | 3038 | 7648

OG Stewart Reese | Florida | 6052 | 367.8 | 1018 | 3528 | 8438

OC Alex Mollette | Marshall | 6021 | 287.1 | 978 | 3368 | 8148

OG Devontay Love-Taylor | Florida State | 6032 | 317.1 | 1000 | 3328 | 7928

OT Jarrid Williams | Miami (FL) | 6060 | 314.8 | 1058 | 3528 | 8548

OT Alex Palczewski | Illinois | 6061 | 308.4 | 918 | 3200 | 8038

OT Tristen Taylor | Eastern Washington | 6052 | 324.4 | 1018 | 3314 | 8338

OC Matt Allen | Michigan State | 6023 | 311.8 | 1000 | 3200 | 7718

OG Vincent McConnell | Cincinnati | 6046 | 285.6 | 938 | 3348 | 7928

OT AJ Arcuri | Michigan State | 6070 | 307.3 | 1100 | 3428 | 8348

DE Scott Patchan | Colorado State | 6043 | 257.7 | 858 | 3300 | 7938

DE Keir Thomas | Florida State | 6015 | 257.4 | 978 | 3258 | 7778

DE Arron Mosby | Fresno State | 6025 | 245.7 | 978 | 3168 | 7748

DT Demetrius Taylor | Appalachian State | 6001 | 296 | 948 | 3228 | 7678

DT Antonio Valentino | Florida | 6024 | 310.4 | 1048 | 3318 | 7918

DT Ben Stille | Nebraska | 6037 | 296.8 | 938 | 3248 | 7878

DT Ralfs Rusins | Liberty | 6053 | 311 | 1068 | 3438 | 7878

DE Owen Carney | Illinois | 6031 | 265.5 | 958 | 3358 | 8068

LB Luke Masterson | Wake Forest | 6014 | 232.5 | 938 | 3118 | 7628

LB Jahad Woods | Washington State | 5096 | 225.2 | 978 | 3048 | 7438

LB Storey Jackson | Liberty | 6014 | 208.3 | 978 | 3138 | 7368

LB Blaze Alldredge | Missouri | 6014 | 225.3 | 938 | 3018 | 7348

LB Silas Kelly | Coastal Carolina | 6034 | 231.1 | 978 | 3068 | 7718

LB Teddy Gallagher | Coastal Carolina | 6000 | 234.9 | 918 | 3078 | 7328

CB Tre Bugg | Air Force | 5113 | 179.3 | 858 | 3068 | 7258

S Miles Hayes | Robert Morris | 6025 | 177.7 | 938 | 3148 | 7678

S Amari Carter | Miami (FL) | 5115 | 198.3 | 900 | 3218 | 7658

CB Warren Saba | East Carolina | 5086 | 193 | 838 | 2938 | 7018

S Tyree Robinson | East Tennessee State | 5104 | 185 | 800 | 3148 | 7438

S DJ Ford | East Carolina | 6033 | 211.4 | 918 | 3358 | 8048

CB Sam Webb | Missouri Western | 6005 | 200 | 900 | 3178 | 7868

CB Christian Holmes | Oklahoma State | 6000 | 200.7 | 958 | 3218 | 7478

CB Jacobi Francis | Memphis | 5095 | 193.7 | 868 | 3058 | 7468

S Derrion Rakestraw | Tulane | 6005 | 196 | 1000 | 3268 | 7628

CB Tristin McCullom | Sam Houston State | 6004 | 190.4 | 938 | 3118 | inj

P Tommy Heatherly | Florida International | 5113 | 211.5 | 858 | 3118 | 7378

K Nick Sciba | Wake Forest | 5095 | 197.3 | 838 | 2848 | 7038

LS Cameron Kaye | Troy | 6007 | 233.5 | 838 | 3028 | 7458

Pos | Name | School | Height | Weight | Hands | Arms | Wingspan

QB Levi Lewis | Louisiana Lafayette | 5087 | 192 | 938 | 3014 | 7358

QB Cole Kelley | Southeastern Louisiana | 6066 | 248 | 938 | 3358 | 8078

QB Nick Starkel | San Jose State | 6037 | 212 | 1018 | 3300 | 7778

RB Raheem Blackshear | Virginia Tech | 5093 | 190 | 878 | 2948 | 7128

RB Bryant Koback | Toledo | 5105 | 209 | 918 | 3068 | 7418

RB Kevin Marks | Buffalo | 5110 | 197 | 1000 | 3148 | 7528

RB Isaih Pacheco | Rutgers | 5102 | 208 | 918 | 2938 | 7348

FB Roger Carter | Georgia State | 6017 | 260 | 1018 | 3248 | 7858

WR Demetris Robertson | Auburn | 5116 | 191 | 868 | 3148 | 7678

WR Kwamie Lassiter | Kansas | 5111 | 179 | 900 | 3128 | 7328

WR Jared Smart | Hawai'i | 5110 | 174 | 978 | 3058 | 7558

WR Isaiah Weston | Northern Iowa | 6033 | 208 | 938 | 3248 | 7858

WR Andrew Kamienski | North Central (IL) | 5104 | 179 | 838 | 3100 | 7248

WR Ryo Miyazawa | Oberlin University (Japan) | 5087 | 168 | 700 | 2838 | 6834

WR Stephon Robinson | Northwestern | 5086 | 177 | 818 | 2928 | 7158

TE Travis Koontz | Texas Tech | 6032 | 257 | 978 | 3228 | 7718

TE Jamal Pettigrew | McNeese State | 6062 | 251 | 1038 | 3300 | 8028

TE Cade Brewer | Texas | 6023 | 238 | 958 | 3218 | 7728

TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe | Kansas State | 6031 | 241 | 858 | 3400 | 8218

OC Liam Shanahan | LSU | 6042 | 305 | 918 | 3218 | 7848

OG Brayden Patton | Northern Illinois | 6043 | 308 | 938 | 3328 | 8000

OT Brodarious Hamm | Auburn | 6047 | 321 | 1078 | 3538 | 8618

OG Cain Madden | Notre Dame | 6021 | 316 | 1000 | 3200 | 7428

OT Ben Petrula | Boston College | 6047 | 318 | 1000 | 3378 | 8048

OG Paul Grattan | UCLA | 6034 | 300 | 938 | 3228 | 7878

OG Kohl Levao | Hawai'i | 6044 | 323 | 1038 | 3338 | 8078

OT Sam Schlueter | Minnesota | 6057 | 313 | 1000 | 3318 | 7968

OT Tanner Owen | Northwest Missouri State | 6041 | 298 | 1038 | 3428 | 8218

OG Liam Fornadel | James Madison | 6040 | 308 | 938 | 3148 | 7818

DT Kurt Hinish | Notre Dame | 6021 | 307 | 978 | 3238 | 7768

DE Isaiah Chambers | McNeese State | 6035 | 260 | 958 | 3300 | 8014

DE Ty Shelby | Louisiana-Monroe | 6036 | 257 | 1018 | 3368 | 8078

DE Tomon Fox | North Carolina | 6023 | 248 | 958 | 3348 | 8028

DE Tyler Johnson | Arizona State | 6030 | 281 | 1058 | 3400 | 8058

DT Ralph Holley | Western Michigan | 6005 | 286 | 918 | 3200 | 7838

DT Dion Novil | North Texas | 6005 | 301 | 938 | 3218 | 8000

DT Sam Roberts | Northwest Missouri State | 6045 | 287 | 958 | 3458 | 8228

LB Kadofi Wright | Buffalo | 6032 | 220 | 918 | 3328 | 7800

LB Riko Jeffers | Texas Tech | 6005 | 237 | 1018 | 3148 | 7678

LB Vi Jones | North Carolina State | 6023 | 194 | 918 | 3318 | 7818

LB Jack Gibbens | Minnesota | 6030 | 239 | 918 | 3238 | 7718

LB Drew White | Notre Dame | 6002 | 228 | 878 | 3118 | 7338

LB Bryce Notree | Southern Illinois | 6021 | 243 | 958 | 3200 | 7638

LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley | Boston College | 6006 | 223 | 900 | 3178 | 7658

S Antwon Kincade | Western Kentucky | 5103 | 191 | 918 | 3078 | 7378

S Tariq Carpenter | Georgia Tech | 6024 | 227 | 900 | 3338 | 8158

CB Christian Benford | Villanova | 6003 | 196 | 958 | 3178 | 7478

S Bydarrius Knighten | Auburn | 5114 | 196 | 858 | 3200 | 7728

CB Coney Durr | Minnesota | 5091 | 187 | 900 | 3028 | 7358

CB Tayler Hawkins | San Diego State | 5117 | 198 | 900 | 3128 | 7300

CB Kader Kohou | Texas A&M Commerce | 5095 | 189 | 958 | 3018 | 7418

CB Deane Leonard | Ole Miss | 6007 | 182 | 800 | 3158 | 7528

S Joseph Blount | Virginia | 6004 | 192 | 900 | 3158 | 7668

S Alonzo Addae | West Virginia | 5103 | 189 | 918 | 3000 | 6868

K Jonathan Doerer | Notre Dame | 6031 | 195 | 858 | 3158 | 7648

P John Haggerty | Western Kentucky | 6044 | 220 | 838 | 3148 | 7658

LS Antonio Ortiz | TCU | 6037 | 246 | 918 | 3328 | 7818

