NFL Draft: Troy Standout Defender Enters Transfer Portal

Troy DB Dell Pettus Enters Transfer Portal

Troy safety Dell Pettus enters the transfer portal after an impressive stint at Troy. The two-year starter has decided to take his talents elsewhere. The transfer was confirmed official on Twitter by Pettus Thursday morning.

He was rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports coming out of high school. Pettus was a 2019 All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention and made the 2020 All-Sun Belt Third Team. He comes from a family of athletes as his father, Glenn, played college football at Alabama A&M and his mother, Tamara, also played college basketball at A&M.

Pettus will have two years of eligibility left, and after a career with 174 tackles, three tackles for a loss and an interception, he could be a future draft prospect to watch. He’s a sure tackler who can glide around the field as a safety. He’s had to play both strong and free safety in his career at Troy, which displays his versatility, mixing it up in the run and defending the passing game with his steady range.

The defensive back will be a name to watch as we see a growing number of players enter the transfer portal. Teams are always looking for experienced transfers at the safety position.

