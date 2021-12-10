NFL Draft: Two Top Notre Dame Prospects Declare

Running back Kyren Williams and safety Kyle Hamilton have officially entered the NFL Draft. Click here for more on where they could go in the NFL Draft.

The Fighting Irish will be looking to re-tool this offseason as running back Kyren Williams and safety Kyle Hamilton have declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. In their time at Notre Dame, the two became not only fan favorites but drew interest early on in their career from NFL evaluators. Now, the two of them have a chance to show why.

READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON KYREN WILLIAMS

Sophomore back Kyren Williams had a tremendous career in South Bend, Indiana, finishing with 2.153 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground, with 78 catches for 675 yards and four scores a receiver. Williams is must watch with the ball in his hands, seldom is he tackled by the first defender. He shows an innate ability with vision and patience after the snap. His greatest quality is his lateral quickness and agility, as he produces multiple highlight-reel jukes with his plant foot being lightning fast. Williams also shows reliability in the passing game and is willing to pass protect. At 5'9" and 199-pounds, questions will arise about his size and ability to be a three-down back in the NFL, but the Saint Louis, Missouri, native will look to silence any doubt in the months leading up to the NFL draft.

READ THE SCOUTING REPORT ON KYLE HAMILTON

One of the pre-seasons most talked about players, safety Kyle Hamilton, will be leaving Notre Dame and heading to the NFL. The 6'4" 220lb, Atlanta, Georgia, product leaves the Irish with career totals of 138 total tackles, 17 pass defenses, and eight interceptions. The definition of a freakish athlete, Hamilton is one of the more complete players to leave college in some time. He excels in run fits and tackling with his size and frame, but his length and range make him a nightmare player. Hamilton has shown he can cover from numbers to numbers multiple times when the ball is in the air. When asked to match up on tight ends, he also shows fluidity in his hips and sound technique in his footwork. An extremely versatile chest piece, defensive coordinators will line up to draft Hamilton. Wherever he may land, look for him to be deployed like Isiah Simmons of the Arizona Cardinals, or Derwin James of the Los Angeles Chargers, as he can play multiple positions in base and sub personnel.

