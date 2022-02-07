NFL Draft: Underclassmen Declared For 2022 NFL Draft
The following players are underclassmen who have declared and will enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!
Seniors Declaring | Returning Players | Out of Eligibility
Underclassmen Declaring for 2022 NFL Draft
What underclassmen have declared for the 2022 NFL Draft?
P Araiza, Matt: San Diego State
CB Armour-Davis, Jalyn: Alabama
LB Asamoah, Brian: Oklahoma
WR Austin, Kevin: Notre Dame
S Belton, Dane: Iowa
WR Bolden, Slade: Alabama
K Brkic, Gabe: Oklahoma
RB Conner, Snoop: Mississippi
RB Corbin, Jashaun: Florida State
OT Cross, Charles: Mississippi State
S Cross, Nick: Maryland
TE Dulcich, Greg: UCLA
IOL Dunkle, William: San Diego State
OT Ekwonu, Ikem: North Carolina State
QB Eleby, Kaleb: Western Michigan
IDL Elliss, Noah: Idaho
CB Emerson, Martin: Mississippi State
IOL Ezeudu, Joshua: North Carolina
TE FitzPatrick, John: Georgia
RB Ford, Jerome: Cincinnati
CB Gray, Vincent: Michigan
P Griffiths, Ben: USC
RB Harris, Kevin: South Carolina
IDL Hinton, Christopher: Michigan
QB Howell, Sam: North Carolina
IOL Jurgens, Cam: Nebraska
EDGE Karlaftis, George: Purdue
RB Knight, Zonovan: North Carolina State
Read More
RB McCormick, Sincere: UTSA
CB McDuffie, Trent: Washington
CB McMichael, Kyler: North Carolina
CB McMillian, Ja'Quan: East Carolina
TE Mitchell, James: Virginia Tech
WR Moore, Skyy: Western Michigan
WR Nailor, Jalen: Michigan State
OT Petit-Frere, Nicholas: Ohio State
WR Philips, Kyle: UCLA
WR Polk, Makai: Mississippi State
WR Robinson, Wan'Dale: Kentucky
OT Rosenthal, Dare: Kentucky
OT Smith, Tyler: Tulsa
WR Snead, Tyler: East Carolina
CB Taylor-Stuart, Isaac: USC
RB Teague, Master: Ohio State
OT Tenuta, Luke: Virginia Tech
EDGE Thibodeaux, Kayvon: Oregon
EDGE Thomas, Cameron: San Diego State
OT Vrabel, Tyler: Boston College
RB Walker, Kenneth: Michigan State
OT Walker, Rasheed: Penn State
CB Waller, Jermaine: Virginia Tech
P Watts, Josh: Colorado
IOL West, Dohnovan: Arizona State
WR Williams, Devon: Oregon
RB Williams, Kyren: Notre Dame
WR Wilson, Garrett: Ohio State
RB Wright, Deandre: Louisburg
TE Wydermyer, Jalen: Texas A&M
K York, Cade: LSU
Seniors Declaring | Returning Players | Out of Eligibility
*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker
2022 NFL Draft Team Needs
2022 NFL Draft Order
2022 All-Star Game Measurements
NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker
Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine
2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info
- Reese’s Senior Bowl – February 6th, 2022 (Mobile, AL)
- East-West Shrine Bowl – February 3rd, 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)
- NFLPA Collegiate Bowl – January 29th, 2022 (Pasadena, CA)
- Hula Bowl – January 15th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- SPIRAL Tropical Bowl – January 17th, 2022 (Orlando, FL)
- Cajun All-Star Bowl – February 12th, 2022 (Beaumont, TX)
- College Gridiron Showcase – January 8th, 2022 (Fort Worth, TX)