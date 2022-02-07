NFL Draft: Underclassmen Declared For 2022 NFL Draft

The following players are underclassmen who have declared and will enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

Seniors Declaring | Returning Players | Out of Eligibility

Underclassmen Declaring for 2022 NFL Draft

What underclassmen have declared for the 2022 NFL Draft?

RB Allgeier, Tyler: BYU

OT Anderson, Alec: UCLA

P Araiza, Matt: San Diego State

CB Armour-Davis, Jalyn: Alabama

LB Asamoah, Brian: Oklahoma

WR Austin, Kevin: Notre Dame

WR Bell, David: Purdue

S Belton, Dane: Iowa

WR Bolden, Slade: Alabama

EDGE Bonitto, Nik: Oklahoma

CB Booth, Andrew: Clemson

K Brkic, Gabe: Oklahoma

WR Burks, Treylon: Arkansas

LB Chenal, Leo: Wisconsin

S Cine, Lewis: Georgia

RB Conner, Snoop: Mississippi

RB Corbin, Jashaun: Florida State

QB Corral, Matt: Mississippi

OT Cross, Charles: Mississippi State

S Cross, Nick: Maryland

RB Davis-Price, Tyrion: LSU

LB Dean, Nakobe: Georgia

TE Dulcich, Greg: UCLA

IOL Dunkle, William: San Diego State

RB Ealy, Jerrion: Mississippi

OT Ekwonu, Ikem: North Carolina State

CB Elam, Kaiir: Florida

QB Eleby, Kaleb: Western Michigan

IDL Elliss, Noah: Idaho

CB Emerson, Martin: Mississippi State

IOL Ezeudu, Joshua: North Carolina

WR Ezukanma, Erik: Texas Tech

TE FitzPatrick, John: Georgia

CB Flott, Cordale: LSU

RB Ford, Jerome: Cincinnati

CB Gardner, Ahmad: Cincinnati

RB Goodson, Tyler: Iowa

CB Gordon, Kyler: Washington

CB Gray, Vincent: Michigan

OT Green, Kenyon: Texas A&M

P Griffiths, Ben: USC

RB Hall, Breece: Iowa State

S Hamilton, Kyle: Notre Dame

LB Harris, Christian: Alabama

RB Harris, Kevin: South Carolina

RB Haskins, Hassan: Michigan

S Hill, Daxton: Michigan

IDL Hinton, Christopher: Michigan

QB Howell, Sam: North Carolina

EDGE Jackson, Drake: USC

IDL Jones, Travis: UConn

IOL Jurgens, Cam: Nebraska

EDGE Karlaftis, George: Purdue

RB Knight, Zonovan: North Carolina State

IDL Leal, DeMarvin: Texas A&M

IOL Linderbaum, Tyler: Iowa

WR London, Drake: USC

RB McCormick, Sincere: UTSA

CB McDuffie, Trent: Washington

S McKinley, Verone: Oregon

CB McMichael, Kyler: North Carolina

CB McMillian, Ja'Quan: East Carolina

WR Metchie, John: Alabama

TE Mitchell, James: Virginia Tech

WR Moore, Skyy: Western Michigan

WR Nailor, Jalen: Michigan State

OT Neal, Evan: Alabama

EDGE Ojabo, David: Michigan

OT Petit-Frere, Nicholas: Ohio State

WR Philips, Kyle: UCLA

WR Pickens, George: Georgia

WR Polk, Makai: Mississippi State

OT Rhyan, Sean: UCLA

WR Robinson, Wan'Dale: Kentucky

OT Rosenthal, Dare: Kentucky

WR Ross, Justyn: Clemson

LB Smith, Brandon: Penn State

OT Smith, Tyler: Tulsa

WR Snead, Tyler: East Carolina

RB Spiller, Isaiah: Texas A&M

CB Steele, Chris: USC

CB Stingley, Derek: LSU

QB Strong, Carson: Nevada

CB Taylor-Stuart, Isaac: USC

RB Teague, Master: Ohio State

OT Tenuta, Luke: Virginia Tech

EDGE Thibodeaux, Kayvon: Oregon

EDGE Thomas, Cameron: San Diego State

OT Vrabel, Tyler: Boston College

RB Walker, Kenneth: Michigan State

OT Walker, Rasheed: Penn State

IDL Walker, Travon: Georgia

CB Waller, Jermaine: Virginia Tech

P Watts, Josh: Colorado

IOL West, Dohnovan: Arizona State

RB White, Zamir: Georgia

WR Williams, Devon: Oregon

WR Williams, Jameson: Alabama

RB Williams, Kyren: Notre Dame

WR Wilson, Garrett: Ohio State

EDGE Wright, Alex: UAB

RB Wright, Deandre: Louisburg

CB Wright, Mykael: Oregon

TE Wydermyer, Jalen: Texas A&M

K York, Cade: LSU

Seniors Declaring | Returning Players | Out of Eligibility

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes