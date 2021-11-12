NFL Draft: Underrated 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

Three Underrated 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

As we hit the backstretch of the college football season, the NFL Draft process is in full swing. Here are three underrated NFL Draft prospects to watch.

The college football season is officially hitting hyperdrive, and teams are trying their hardest to get into the College Football Playoff, though if you’re not a “Power Five” school, the committee probably won’t care about you. This is also the time of the year that college football becomes individualized, whether it’s a player vying for a postseason award or just trying to raise their draft stock. With hundreds of teams across the country and in multiple NCAA divisions, it is very difficult for everyone to get some spotlight. Every year very talented players get overlooked, so here are three NFL Draft prospects who aren’t being talked about but deserve some attention.

Dustin Crum, Quarterback, Kent State:

Coming from the MAC, it is difficult for a quarterback to garner much attention. However, Crum is an outstanding prospect who has a ton of potential. He is built like a smaller Ben Roethlisberger and is just as tough. He has a great arm and is quite accurate, his lowest completion percentage being Sixty-two percent. Another area he excels in is ball security because he has never thrown more than two interceptions in a season. He is not just a pocket passer either, as he is a big part of his team’s run game. His best season came in 2019, where he rushed for seven hundred seven yards and six touchdowns. That was on top of his best passing season too. Crum will most likely be a mid-round pick, but that could change if he can finish strong and have a good pre-draft season as he could sore up the rankings.

Calvin Austin III, Athlete, Memphis:

To say Calvin Austin is electric would be a huge understatement! He is a top-tier athlete with track star speed. He has primarily played wide receiver for Memphis, but at the same time, has all qualities you look for in a running back. It would make sense for NFL teams to scout him as a multiple position player and use him like the Cowboys have used Tony Pollard. Memphis has had a good run of athletes as of late when it comes to the NFL, and Austin is next. He has taken full advantage of being the team’s biggest offensive weapon and has gained over a thousand receiving yards each of the last two seasons. He has shown teams explosive acceleration and how flexible he can be by playing all over the field. He should be a day two pick who will probably be assigned to special teams but is also one of those players who will be very hard to keep him off the field once he touches the field. He could very likely jump up the NFL Draft board by the time April rolls around.

Percy Butler, Safety, Louisiana:

Here’s a player you probably never heard about yet is an early favorite steal of the draft candidate. Butler is the hardest-hitting safety since Sean Taylor played at The U, but all his big hits are clean, and he uses great form when tackling. Honestly, his highlight tape should be used at every high school down to youth leagues to show how to tackle properly. He is great against the run but still has the athleticism to drop back in coverage and make plays. He has three career interceptions but is fantastic at deflecting passes and has tripled his interception production. He has five career forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries -- he has proven he can fill a stat sheet. However, Butler’s most exciting trait is that he is the perfect hybrid between linebacker and safety. With the evolution of the game, some defensive players are asked more of, and Butler is the type of player every team is looking for. He has a very similar skillset as Budda Baker and should be used in multiple ways. Butler will probably be a mid to late-round pick but can become the steal of the upcoming draft.

