NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Vikings and Lions trade, Detroit Selects Jameson Williams 12th overall.

The trades are coming in hot, as the Lions have moved up 20 spots to select Jameson Williams, more below.

The Lions couldn't wait until the end of round one and have now selected the most explosive receiver in the class in Jameson Williams at 12th overall.

jameson williams

While the questions at quarterback may remain, the receiving group now has a massive upgrade with Williams becoming a Lion. 

Once healthy, there is a real possibility that Williams will be the best receiver in the class. If that is true, it will be done as a Detroit Lion. 

