December 3, 2021
NFL Draft: Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Virginia Tech wide receiver has stated that he intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Where can he go and how high is his NFL Draft stock?
Virginia Tech Hokie Tre Turner Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

The Virginia Tech wide receiver has stated that he intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Where can he go and how high is his NFL Draft stock?

The Virginia Tech wide receiver has stated that he intends to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Where can he go and how high is his NFL Draft stock?

Junior Wideout Tre Turner has decided to enter the upcoming NFL Draft. Tuner finished his 2021 season with 40 receptions for 675 yards and three touchdowns. A product of a run-heavy scheme, Turner was a favorite for Hokie Quarterbacks over his career when the ball was in the air. The 6'2'' 187-pound receiver finishes his career in Blacksburg with 134 catches (5th highest in school history), 2.292 yards and 14 scores.

Turner shows a strong ability to work in the middle of the field, where he consistently wins on slants, posts, and deep over routes. He attacks the ball with violent hands and shows great body control when in the air. Questions will arise about overall athleticism and his frame, but he has a chance to answer those as he has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl in January. A strong showing in Mobile, paired with positive pre-draft testing, could help his stock with NFL decision-makers come Spring.e

