NFL Draft: Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Declares for the 2022 NFL Draft
Virginia Tech Hokie Tre Turner Declares for 2022 NFL Draft
Junior Wideout Tre Turner has decided to enter the upcoming NFL Draft. Tuner finished his 2021 season with 40 receptions for 675 yards and three touchdowns. A product of a run-heavy scheme, Turner was a favorite for Hokie Quarterbacks over his career when the ball was in the air. The 6'2'' 187-pound receiver finishes his career in Blacksburg with 134 catches (5th highest in school history), 2.292 yards and 14 scores.
CLICK HERE TO READ THE SCOUTING REPORT
Turner shows a strong ability to work in the middle of the field, where he consistently wins on slants, posts, and deep over routes. He attacks the ball with violent hands and shows great body control when in the air. Questions will arise about overall athleticism and his frame, but he has a chance to answer those as he has accepted an invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl in January. A strong showing in Mobile, paired with positive pre-draft testing, could help his stock with NFL decision-makers come Spring.e
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
Read More
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.